Prison Officers Advised To Do Modest Spending

The Staff of the Ghana Prisons Service Manhyia Local has been advised to be modest, look smart in their uniforms and spend within their budget.

The advice was given by the Officer in Charge of the Manhyia Local Prisons Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Hanson Adu K Awuku during their annual new year get together held at the Manhyia Palace Prisons premises over the weekend.

Speaking in an interview with OTEC FM's Isaac Nsiah Foster, DDP Hanson Awuku, called the officers to take advantage of securing loans with modest interest rates from the various welfare schemes in the service.

This includes, Prison Officers Welfare Fund-POWEF an in-house mandatory scheme, Prison Officers Provident Fund-POPFUND an outsource mandatory Welfare scheme managed by Glico, Prison Officers Credit Union optional scheme and Local Welfare-mandatory welfare scheme at the station level.

He further reminds officers that security instructions received from the Prisons Service Headquarters in December 2018 are still relevant and applicable in their duties in 2019 and beyond.

“We live in a world of daily technological advancement some of which are currently under implementation in our security operations, with the emergence of drones we should not only focus on our surrounding duty points but be mindful of the airspace in our facility”DDP Hanson Awuku stressed.

He said gate is the eye of the prison, therefore, gatekeepers should be more vigilant in their duty in ensuring the prisons are devoid of contrabands.

Mr. Awuku stressed the Royal Prisons Administration is doing it’s best to ensure perfect discharge of duties in 2019.

DDP Hanson Awuku then appeal to stakeholders to support the efforts of government and the prison administration to secure items that would go a long way to improve the treatment programs for the inmates which may include bedding, drugs, for their infirmary, freezers, stationary, slippers, input for agriculture, CCTV cameras as well as sanitary and toiletries.

However officers who attended the program with their partners drank, ate and dance late into the night in the merrymaking characterized get together.

The annual get-together held on Friday 25, January 2019 was attended by almost all the Officers in Charge (OICs) of Prison establishments across the Ashanti region including the deputy regional commander.