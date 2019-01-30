Defense and Interior Committee Chair Disagrees Minority Call to Haul Ken Agyapong to Privileges C'mtt

The Chairman of Parliament’s Defense and Interior Committee has disagreed with the Minority’s calls for Kennedy Agyapong to be dragged to the Privileges Committee.

Seth Kwame Acheampong is questioning why politicians have jumped into the fray in such a sad matter when an investigation into the murder of undercover investigator Ahmed Hussein-Suale is still ongoing.

“It is wrong, I condemn and disagree totally with the minority,” he told Raymond Acquah on Upfront, Wednesday.

The Minority in Parliament has insisted the Assin Central MP should be arrested over the murder of Ahmed who is an undercover investigative journalist with investigative firm, Tiger Eye P.I two weeks ago.

At a press conference last week, former deputy Interior minister and MP for Builsa North, James Agalga called on the law enforcement agencies to promptly cause Mr. Agyapong’s arrest and prosecute him for his actions.”

The Assin Central MP has been referred to Parliament’s Privileges Committee for allegedly inciting the public against the undercover investigator, who was killed by unknown gunmen.

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, MP for Asawase, who raised the issue on the floor of Parliament said his colleague was in contempt of the House for the behaviour he believes resulted in the death of the Tiger Eye PI investigator.

Some Parliamentarians on Wednesday morning had to physically restrain two of their colleagues as they trade insults on the Floor of the House ahead of sitting.

Mr Agyapong confronted his Asawase colleague, who had moved a motion on the Floor for the second time referring him to Parliament’s Privileges Committee.

But the Atibie Kwahu MP disagrees with the Privileges Committee move by the Minority.

According to him, apart from saying Mr Agyapong is a person of interest in the issue, calling him a prime suspect is taking the matter a notch higher.

Seth Acheampong argues that since no one found the vociferous MP with the gun shooting the deceased, it is preposterous to tag him as such.

He said regardless of claims of Mr Agyapong displaying the pictures of the deceased and inciting people to assault him, any good investigator will go about their job without any prejudice.

“It will be unfair not to even the person we are discussing [Kennedy Agyapong] but to the state, we live in. We should allow the systems to work,” he said.

