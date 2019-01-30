Suzanne Butah Is New Legal Director for Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, has appointed a new Legal Director, Suzannè Butah. Suzannè is an experienced dual England and Ghana qualified commercial lawyer, born and raised in Accra.

She received her LLB from the University of Essex in the UK, and her Master's in Law from the University College London.

Suzannè undertook her training contract at the City office of Addleshaw Goddard LLP (A longstanding Diageo adviser). Upon qualification, she moved back to Accra in 2010 to join Tullow Ghana Limited as a Legal Adviser and then as Senior Legal Adviser.

After eight years working at the forefront of Ghana's nascent oil and gas industry, Suzannè is very excited to be joining Guinness Ghana's team.

The Managing Director of the company, Gavin Pike, said, “We are excited to have Suzannè in our team as she comes on board with a plethora of experience that will clearly support our ambition to become the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products company in Ghana”.

Her appointment takes effect from 1 st February 2019.

Guinness Ghana changes name to Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC

Guinness Ghana, has also changed its name to Guinness Ghana breweries PLC.

According to the company, the change of name is in accordance with the demands of its Amendment Act 835.

The change of name was agreed by all stakeholders after the company held its 46th Annual General Meeting in November 2018.

In a statement signed by the Corporate Relations Director of the company, Gabriel Opoku-Asare, he explained that the aim of the company is to be the best performing and most trusted beverage company in the country.

He also assured customers that the change of name will not negatively affect the brand in any way, adding that it is the same great company with only a new name.

—Citinewsroom