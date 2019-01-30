Persistent Feud Between Agyapong, Muntaka Could Affect Proceedings —NPP MP

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi is worried, the persistent altercations between two colleagues on the floor of Parliament could negatively affect the work of the House.

Mr. Appiah Kubi wants leadership of the House to investigate why the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and Asawase colleague, Muntaka Mubarak, continue to verbally assault each other on the Floor and resolve the matter if possible.

“Even if they [Ken and Muntaka] cannot get on well with each other, it should not affect the operations of this house,” the worried majority member told Joy News Joseph Opoku Gakpo.

His concerns followed Wednesday’s confrontation between the two legislators ahead of the day’s sitting.

According to Joy News’ Parliamentary correspondent, Joseph Opoku Gakpo, the two of them met in the lobby of the House where an exchange ensued.

Obviously unhappy, Mr Agyapong who took offence, confronted Mr Muntaka Mubarak, raising issues with his utterances and asking that he should be referred to the Privileges Committee.

The exchanges in the lobby ended and the two parted ways.

Mr Mubarak took a seat in the chamber where he sits as the Minority Chief Whip before the day’s session starts.

Mr Agyapong then walks into the chamber in the company of some MPs on the majority side including Effutu MP, Alex Afenyo Markin. Suddenly, Mr. Agyapong is heard addressing the Asawase MP.

He charged at him with insults but he was restrained by some colleague MPs.

The Asawase MP responded as well saying he will teach the Assin Central MP a lesson and that he was ready for him.

Mr. Agyapong, has been referred to Parliament’s Privileges Committee for allegedly inciting the public against undercover investigator, Ahmed Hussein-Suale who was killed by unknown gunmen.

Mr Mubarak who raised the issue on the floor of Parliament said his colleague was in contempt of the House for the behaviour he believes resulted in the death of the Tiger Eye PI investigator.

The worrying development has compelled the Asante Akyem North Member to “ I implore the leadership of the house to investigate the matter between them to stop the personal acrimony.”

“It’s so much of leadership sitting down” to address the matter, Appiah Kubi said.

—Myjoyonline