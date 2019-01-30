Former NYEP's Tapsoba In Court Over Death Threat To Multimedia Journalist

THE BUREAU of National Investigations (BNI) is probing a former Deputy Coordinator of the National Youth Employment Programme (NYEP), Alhaji Alhassan Tapsoba, for allegedly issuing death threats at a Kumasi based journalist Ohemeng Tawiah of Multimedia, dailyguidenetwork.com has gathered.

The NDC man has already be arraigned by a circuit court for issuing a death threat.

Mr. Tapsoba served the NYEP now Youth Employment Agency (YEA) under erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) Government and is said to have been picked up by BNI on January 21, 2019 at his residence at Ahwomaso near Ayeduase in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Dailyguidenetwork.com is informed that after his arrest, he was transported to BNI Headquarters in Accra where he is expected to assist with investigation into death threat issued to a Kumasi-based journalist.

The complainant in the case is said to be one Ohemeng Tawiah believed to be a journalist with the Multimedia group in Kumasi.

A call is said to have placed on the journalist’s personal mobile phone by an anonymous caller at about 15.41pm on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

The caller according to the journalist had threatened him that “after Suale's death, you are next”.

Ahmed Shale was an undercover journalist working with private investigative firm, Tiger Eye PI until his gruesome murder by two unknown assailants recently at Madina, Accra.

The complainant reportedly received a call from Tapsoba on 20th January 2019 admonishing him to be cautious of his personal security following the killing of Ahmed Suale.

But BNI’s investigations has reportedly confirmed that Alhaji Tapsoba's personal mobile phone number was the very one used on the two occasions including the anonymous call.

Consequently he was arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court 9 on a provisional charge of threat of death.

The circuit court presided over by her Afi Agbanu granted the suspect bail in the sum of GH¢ 60,000 with two sureties.

The sureties who should be gainfully employed are to deposit their national ID Cards with the court until the next hearing date which is February 10, 2019.

—Daily Guide