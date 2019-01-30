Obengfo's Saga: Medical & Dental Council 'Throws in the Towel'

The Medical and Dental Council appears helpless in its fight to shutdown the Obengfo Hospital and stop its owner, Dr. Dominic Obengfo Andoh from operating illegally.

According to the Council, several attempts, including locking down the facility several times, have proved unsuccessful.

A Circuit Court had earlier discharged Dr. Obenfo on the basis of “ want of prosecution ” after he had been tried for operating a health facility without a license.

Speaking to Citi News, the Registrar of the Council, Dr. E.K Atikpui, said his outfit could only caution the public to stop patronizing the health centre.

“We went back to the police when we learned that the institution had become operational irrespective of the fact that it was closed down. We went with them for that institution to be closed again. We went for the third time. Unfortunately, the Medical and Dental Council is not a law enforcement agency, and therefore we have done our part assisting the police to make sure that the institution was closed.”

“For whatever reason, an individual who is supposed to have been registered by the Medical and Dental Council decides to take the law into his own hands. We reported to the appropriate authorities. Now if for whatever reason action is taken or not, the best way to go for us is to caution Ghanaians that they go there to receive medical care at their own risk,” he added.

Background

Dr. Obeng-Andoh was being investigated over the purported death of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offei Darko, at his medical facility.

According to the mother of the deceased, Nana Akosua Animah, her 37-year-old daughter fell ill and sought medical attention at the Obengfo Hospital but died after her admission.

In January 2017, the Medical and Dental Council closed down Obengfo Hospital for operating illegally.

That was the second legal action the facility faced after the council first revoked Dr. Obeng-Andoh's licence in 2013 for operating illegally.

Dr. Obeng-Andoh was in December 2016, also arrested over the same issue after the Dental and Medical Council said it had received several complaints from some persons who patronized the facility.

According to the Council, Dr. Obeng-Andoh endangers the lives of his patients hence the move to stop his operations.

–citinewsroom