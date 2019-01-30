30 Election Observers to Eye Ayawaso West Wuogon By-election

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) will on Thursday, January 31, 2019, be observing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election with 30 Observers deployed at randomly selected polling stations across the various electoral areas.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency seat became vacant following the death of the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for the constituency, Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko.

The by-election is being held despite a lawsuit by the NDC Constituency Chairman against the EC challenging the January 31, 2018 date set by the Electoral Commission for the by-election in the area.

“The observers will follow election-day processes such as the opening of polling stations, the availability of registration materials, and the functioning of biometric equipment. They will also observe the conduct of election officials and other stakeholders, as well as compliance with electoral rules, a statement issued by the coalition stated.

CODEO further reminded all stakeholders, particularly political parties, the Electoral Commission and poll officials, voters and the general public, “to strive to uphold the integrity of the polls. The Coalition will share its observation findings on the exercise with the public.”

The by-election

Although, the Electoral Commission has expressed its preparedness to conduct a transparent poll the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is already crying foul accusing the EC of frustrating the party.

In all, three persons; Lydia Esinam Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party, Delali Kwasi Brempong representing the National Democratic Congress, and William Dowokpor, the candidate of the Progressive People's Party are contesting the election.

CODEO as an entity is mandated to promote free, fair and transparent elections in order to prevent electoral fraud. It is also to encourage citizen participation in elections.

Other roles by the coalition include promoting issue-based campaigns and enhancing the credibility of electoral outcomes.

