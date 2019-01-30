Winners of 2nd Bayport ‘Save a Life Campaign’ Receive Prizes

Alex Osei Afrifa, was given a fridge and shopping vouchers, as the ultimate winner of the 2nd Bayport Save a Life Campaign on Wednesday 30th January, 2019.

The 1st Runner-up, Dompreh Richard also took home a fridge whiles the 2nd Runner-up, Paul Essiam won a 32-inch flat screen TV.

The Save A Life Campaign is a Corporate Road Safety initiative started by Bayport to promote road safety.

Series of activities are organised to create awareness on best driving practices, educate the public on road safety issues, improve the general well-being of drivers through health screenings and workshops, as well as rewarding disciplined drivers who ply the roads.

The first edition of the Save a Life Campaign held in 2018 was a massive success and as a result, Bayport adopted it as an annual CSR project to be replicated in other regions.

The 2nd edition is an improved version and was definitely bigger and better with more exciting activities lined up.

The project, targeted at commercial drivers who ply the Lapaz – Nsawam, Pokuase and Amasaman road, and people within the Lapaz community commenced with a health screening organized by Bayport in collaboration with Cosmopolitan Insurance.

Several commercial drivers and people within the community took advantage to have their general health status checked and treated.

Participants were treated to free medical consultations and screenings on diabetes, blood pressure levels and general body checks. Next in line of activities was DVLA services brought to the doorstep of the lapaz community.

A team from DVLA were invited to render services like renewal, upgrading or replacement of Driver's Licenses, among others, to the drivers and the community at large.

The best part of the project was saved for last as drivers were engaged in a healthy competition to search for the most disciplined driver.

The competition involved passengers voting for their favourite driver who exhibited discipline on the road. The driver with the highest votes was adjudged the winner.

Polls were opened on 15th December 2018 and ended on 18th January 2019, and over 500 votes were cast.

The drivers were elated and couldn't hide their joy and pride, as they were called to receive their prizes. Talking to the press, the winner, Alex Osei Afrifa, said he is very grateful to Bayport Savings and Loans for the award, adding this has really motivated him and other drivers to keep up the good work.

He also added that “the work of drivers is not an easy one, not to talk about the risks involved in our daily driving from one destination to the other. But Bayport has started a good work in appreciating us for our efforts. I am very grateful, and I want to say a big thank you to Bayport Savings and Loans.”

Bayport is multiple award winning Savings and Loans Company, and in giving back to society, Bayport undertakes many corporate social responsibility projects.

Key among them are the Bayport Save A Life Campaign, Bayport scholarship scheme, the scheme offers total financial sponsorship package for the children and wards of Bayport customers from the Senior High School to the tertiary level.

The Bayport Teacher Innovation Competition is another major Corporate Social Initiative (CSI) that seeks to identify, reward and train teachers who use innovative ideas to impact teaching and learning in their communities.

–Bayport Savings and Loans