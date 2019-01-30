22 minutes ago | Headlines Daddy Lumba Jnr. A.k.a Anokye Supremo Confirmed Dead By Modern Ghana Confirmed reports have revealed that Daddy Lumbo Jnr, aka Anokye Supremo, the musician has died. He passed on in India at a Hospital where he was receiving treatment after a short illness. More Coming Up....
Daddy Lumba Jnr. A.k.a Anokye Supremo Confirmed Dead
Confirmed reports have revealed that Daddy Lumbo Jnr, aka Anokye Supremo, the musician has died.
He passed on in India at a Hospital where he was receiving treatment after a short illness.
More Coming Up....