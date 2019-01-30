Modern Ghana logo

22 minutes ago

Daddy Lumba Jnr. A.k.a Anokye Supremo Confirmed Dead

Confirmed reports have revealed that Daddy Lumbo Jnr, aka Anokye Supremo, the musician has died.

He passed on in India at a Hospital where he was receiving treatment after a short illness.

More Coming Up....

