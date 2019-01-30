Female Boxing Referee Rosemary Ametepe Dead

The Ghana boxing fraternity regrets to announce the sudden death of Madam Rosemary Ametepe of the Ghana Prisons Service on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

She was an experienced amateur referee/judge and has officiated in so many boxing matches.

She is one of the only two licensed ladies in the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) who has taken it upon themselves to promote and develop the sport by officiating.

Due to her death, the exciting Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League has been postponed.

The over 20 years experienced official had been unwell for some time but managed to report to handle matches in the Fist of Fury series. She was 46 years and left behind a child.