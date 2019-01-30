Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
7 minutes ago | General News

Police Arrest Man, 37, For Having Sex With 3 Step-Daughters; Impregnates 16-Year-old

By Modern Ghana
Abraham Tetteh
Abraham Tetteh

The Central regional Police command has arrested a 37-year-old man Abraham Tetteh on the charges of incest, abortion and defilement.

Tetteh who is the step-father of the three step-sisters aged 16, 18 and 20, staying with him at Mbaa Mpe Hia (Women hate poverty) a suburb of Twifo Darmang near Twifo Praso in the Central region is alleged to have had sex with the three step-sisters and impregnating the 16-year-old in the process.

According to the Police, Tetteh attempted to abort the pregnancy of the 16-year-old by administering a drug to her.

He was, however, dragged to the palace of the chiefs on the matter where the police moved in to arrest him.

He is currently in police custody while the police has issued medical forms to the victims to seek treatment.

The Central regional police Public Relations Officer DSP Irene Oppong speaking to Starr News' Central regional correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour on the matter said the case is under investigation.

Source: Starrfmonline

