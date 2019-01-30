Investigative Journalism Is Not A Crime

For some years now, we have seen the positive impacts investigative journalism has played concerning the fight against corruption across the globe. Private individuals like Manasseh Azure Awuni and Anas Aremeyaw Anas are doing the very work state institutions paid with the taxpayer's money ought to have been doing all these years.

What baffles my mind is the fact that, these private individuals who are doing this risky job are not paid by the state yet, they have been able to do numerous investigative works that, those we pay them with our taxes haven't been able to do since they were incorporated.

We have the likes of the Bureau of National investigators (BNI) established by an Act of parliament, The Economic and Organised Crime Office(EOCO), and the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service. Workers of these institutions draw their salaries from the government every month but there is nothing good to show as evidence of the execution of their respective mandates in the very law that established them.

Manasseh Azure Awuni as we speak still receives death threats as investigative journalism and yet, nobody has been arrested in connection with those "threatening messages". In the era of " sim cards" registration, the police should have been able to partner with these telecommunication industries because every sim card is registered with either voter's ID or any other ID in order to get the database of every customer who uses any of these sim cards.

Text messages are sent from registered sim cards and in the case of " death threatening messages", it is easy to get the details of the very sim cards that was used to text the said message. Once the details are known, they very person in whose name the sim card was registered can easily be identified by our security agencies.

We are only waiting for the unfortunate thing to happen before we dedicate a whole week only to discuss that on our TV as well as radio stations. If state institutions were working, Anas Aremeyaw Anas wouldn't have burdened himself doing things the state hasn't sponsored him to do having in mind the risk associated with the deeply rooted investigation we have couched a name for it as "undercover" all these years.

The freedom you and I are enjoying, he is not enjoying same due to his work. Let it be known that, the very first day Anas Aremeyaw Anas decided to dedicate himself to venture into undercover investigative journalism, he sacrificed his life and put his family at risk. The risk still hangs on his neck.

All these years we never knew Anas had a principle until Nana Akufo Addo before the Institute of Economic Affairs assured this country that, when he gets the chance to serve the good people of Ghana, one of the ways/avenues he would use to tackle corruption is to go in for Anas's principle to fight corruption.

Anas' undercover investigation has led to a lot of reforms in our state institutions. Countless of them indeed brought sanity in the system. The recent one is the reason why the Ghana Football Association which was previously used by some corrupt individuals to engage in criminality is going through serious reformation to better Ghana football.

Investigative journalism has come under a lot of attacks obviously because it is not affording people the needed chance to hide in the dark to commit heinous crimes against the good people of Ghana.

In any serious country, a school would have been established purposely for Anas and his team to train more honest young men and women to take up the mantle of undercover investigative journalism if we are serious in the fight against corruption.

Anas and his team became the subject of a real attack(s) few weeks after the #12 was premiered in 2018. When he exposed those corrupt judges, nobody sat on a national TV to accuse him of engaging in extortion. The incessant attacks on his personality without any shred of evidence tells me that, his piece dubbed #12 was a hot one.

#Undercover investigative journalism is not a crime#