Coach Ben Tawiah Reported Dead

The death has been reported in Accra of Ben Tawiah, a former boxer and coach/manager of Seconds Out Boxing Gym on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

Ben Tawiah 63, a former national light middleweight boxing champion was known for your combative character, and he kept fighting even up to the last moment of your life.

The popular boxing personality encouraged boxers and officials and never missed any fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena. He left behind a wife and 3 children.

The boxing fraternity feels the pain of his sudden passing because of the bonding they forged, not because he was special, but understood life better.

He never missed the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League matches and was decorated by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) with a kente shirt alongside other ring officials at the launch of the League.

Due to the demise of Ben Tawiah, the 8th Week Edition of the Bukom Fist of Fury has been postponed to next week. He was a member of the Friends of Boxing (FOB). He has been buried according to his Islam faith.