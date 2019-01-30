STU students to undergo training in software dev’t

Students pursuing accounting and its related programmes at the Sunyani Technical University are to be introduced to real-life practical training in banking software applications using one of the most progressive banking and micro-finance software.

This is to equip them with the relevant programmes with practical skills required by businesses, especially those in the banking and financial sector.

The university will also receive free software licenses and access related online tools to give students hands-on experience as part of a partnership deal between the university and Logiciel Ghana Limited, a software company specializing in developing standardized solutions applicable for just about any businesses in the wholesale and retail industries.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to this effect has been signed between STU and Logiciel Ghana Limited at a brief ceremony at the university in Sunyani.

Under the MOU, which spans from January 2019 to 2022, Logiciel Ghana Limited will engage STU as an authorized training centre in Ghana and ensure that the technical know-how and support to be provided are in line with international best practices, among others.

Staff of the university will also benefit from practical training opportunities which are expected to broaden their knowledge in banking and micro-finance applications provided by Logiciel.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah signed on behalf of his institution while the General Manager of Logiciel Ghana, Felix Nana Boakye, initialed for his outfit.

Dr. Korantwi-Barimah expressed the hope that the collaboration between the two bodies would further build the capacity of both lecturers and students.

Present at the signing ceremony were the Registrar of STU, Samuel Ankama Obour; the Dean of the Faculty of Business in Management Studies, Michael Adu-Nti; the Head of Accountancy Department, Newman Amaning and Emmanuel Amponsah, the Public Relations Officer of the university as well as some officials of Logiciel Ghana.