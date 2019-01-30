Chiefs Petition Government To Complete Kumawu Hospital

The Kumawu Traditional Council has appealed to the government to take steps to complete the 120-bed capacity hospital Sekyere Kumawu District Hospital Project which was initiated by the erstwhile NDC administration.

The President of the Kumawu Traditional Council, Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua, Omanhene of Kumawu has observed that early intervention by the government would prevent the project from going waste in the face of the funds committed into it.

Barima Tweneboa Kodua said the continuous delay of the project is likely to affect the health needs of the people.

The Kumawu hospital is one of six proposed district hospitals captured in a $175-million loan agreement to be located in Kumawu and Fomena in the Ashanti Region, Sekondi in the Western Region, Abetifi in the Eastern Region, Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region and Tempane in the Upper East Region.

The Kumawu project consists of a theater, four-bed recovery unit, 24-bed surgical female/male ward, 24-bed female/male medical ward and 6-bed accident and emergency ward.

The rest are 6-bed observation/out-patient ward, maternity, 32-bed obstetrics/gynecologist ward, and 15-bed pediatric ward.

Even though NMS Infrastructure Ltd, the contractors executing the project indicated that it was to be completed by the end of 2015 the project which was 80 percent complete as at July 2015 but that never was.

It was further delayed and earmarked to be operational by February 2017 after the contractors had given a firm assurance that it would be completed by close of 2016 but the project is almost currently abandoned.

As a result, the President of the Kumawu Traditional Council, Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua, Omanhene of Kumawu upon a visit to the project site, has appealed to the President to prioritise the completion of the facility to ensure that the health needs of the constituents are adequately met.

Barima Tweneboa Kodua, himself a Medical doctor of the St. Michael Catholic Hospital at Jachie-Pramso, said once the perennial water problem which faced the area is almost over with the implementation of the 3K water project and the Kumawu Township roads have been awarded on contract, the completion of the Hospital project would add to the government’s development agenda for the area.

The Omanhene promised to avail his service and expertise as a medical officer to the facility upon the completion of the project to help improve healthcare delivery for the required development to the area.

The Kumawumanhene said the majority of the constituents are sympathizers of the ruling NPP and that the completion of the facility would go to strengthen the health needs of the people who constitute the stronghold of the government.