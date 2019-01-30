Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Farmers Name Beans Variety After John Mahama

By Modern Ghana
In 2013, an improved variety of cowpea popularly called John Mahama beans was introduced at Atebubu Amantin in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana.

It’s unclear the real name of the variety but it’s become so popular that more than 50 per cent of farmers in a local community called Lailai grows it now.

They have named the new variety after former president John Mahama because they claim it is highly productive just like the one it has been named after.

Joseph Opoku Gakpo of Joy News’ Agric, Environment and Technology Desk went to explore why this name.

Listen to his report below:

Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com

