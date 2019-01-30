Nyarkotey Tea Made With Concentrated Hibiscus: Dissolution And Crystallization Of Kidney Stone And Kidney Health; The Antioxidant ‘Therapeutic Agent’ You Should Be Drinking

The development of urinary calculi or kidney stones is known as urolithiasis or nephrolithiasis. It is considered one of the most painful conditions known to man. In industrialized countries, approximately 10-12% of the population will develop kidney stones. Over the last few decades, the incidence of kidney stones has increased and the age of onset for this condition has decreased.

Diet and lifestyle may explain this phenomenon. Men (12%) are more likely than women (6%) to develop kidney stones and the first incidence of stones usually occurs between 20-40 years of age. The earlier the onset of the first episode, the more likely a person will be a multiple stone former. People of European descent are much more likely to develop stones than are Africans, African-Americans and Native Americans.

In people who have already had a kidney stone, approximately 50% will develop another stone within 5 years. Increased body mass (obesity) is also a significant risk factor for developing renal stones. There are 5 primary types of stones. The most common are calcium oxalate or calcium phosphate stones and they account for 80-85% of all stones. Diet (oxalate and phosphate consumption and excess sodium) may play a role in forming calcium stones, but lack of fluids and underlying metabolic problems such as hypercalciuria (excess urinary calcium), hyperoxaluria (excess urinary oxalate), and hypocitraturia (lack of urinary citrate) are most likely the primary causes.

Hibiscus Tea and Kidney Health

Hibiscus (roselle; Hibiscus sabdariffa) has been reported to act as a diuretic and a uricosuric substance (one that increases the amount of uric acid in the urine) in patients with urologic disorders. According to Thai traditional medicine, it is used for the treatment and prevention of urinary stones.

By protecting LDL cholesterol from the damaging free radicals, the antioxidants found in hibiscus may support healthy blood pressure and a healthy cardiovascular system. ... Speaking of kidneys, hibiscus appears to be a good friend to the entire urinary tract.

The herb Roselle (Hibiscus sabdariffa) was investigated for its ability to reduce uric acid crystals in the urine (uricosuric effect). Nine subjects with no history of renal stones (non-renal stone, NS) and nine with a history of renal stones (RS) was used in this study. A cup of tea made from 1.5 g of dry Roselle calyces (the outside portion of the flower) was provided to subjects twice daily (morning and evening) for 15 days. A blood and two consecutive 24-hour urine samples were collected from each subject three times: (1) at baseline or the start of the study (control period); (2) on days 14 and 15 during the tea drinking period; and (3) 15 days after the tea drinking was stopped (washout period). Serum and 24-h urinary samples were analyzed for uric acid and other chemical compositions related to urinary stone risk factors.

In the RS group, both uric acid excretion and clearance were significantly increased. When the fractional excretion of uric acid was calculated, the values were clearly increased in both the NS and SF groups after the intake of tea and returned to baseline values in the washout period. These changes were more clearly observed when the data for each subject was presented individually. The study is published in the May 2008 issue of the Journal of Ethnopharmacology.

As per Ronald Vincent, Sr Physician at Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, Hibiscus can be employed as a herbal therapy for kidney stones and serves as a diuretic. Hibiscus enhances the flow of water through the kidneys. The amount of oxalate and substances having stone forming propensity is decreased. Instead of being added to the crystals in the kidneys, the water content of urine enables these crystals to dissolve. However, this entire process is quite slow enough for most of the people.

Increases the Amount of Uric Acid in Urine

Hibiscus powder acts as a uricosuric substance which means that it increases the amount of uric acid in urine in patients having urologic disorders. A 2012 study probed Hibiscus’s capacity to inhibit calcium oxalate crystals from converting into kidney stones. This study was an animal study wherein it was concluded that hibiscus considerably reduced the accumulation of stone-forming substances in the kidneys without any toxic side effects.

Hibiscus tea as a natural diuretic.

Hibiscus tea has also been shown to work as a natural diuretic, increasing both urination and bowel movements. As the water leaves the body, it pulls the sodium with it, which is one mechanism by which blood pressure is reduced.

As mentioned above, hibiscus tea contains a rich amount of anthocyanin, which is a phenolic compound. It is believed that this active compound is responsible for the tea’s cardio-protective effects. Another study on hibiscus tea investigated the hypolipidemic effects of drinking hibiscus tea. The researchers specifically looked at patients suffering from metabolic disorders like diabetes. The patients were randomly assigned to hibiscus tea or a placebo (black tea) and were instructed to consume it two times a day over the course of a month. Blood samples were taken before the study began and upon completion. The group that drank the hibiscus tea saw an increase in high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL, also known as the good cholesterol). The results also showed a significant decrease in the average total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL, also known as the bad cholesterol).

Hibiscus tea for immune support.

Hibiscus tea is thought to be excellent for immune support, as it is extremely high in ascorbic acid, more commonly known as vitamin C. Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin that is responsible for keeping the immune system healthy and strong by assisting in the production of white blood cells. White blood cells have a serious job in the body and are responsible for fighting the pathogens and infections that sneak in. In addition, vitamin C promotes healthy skin and tissues and keeps the nervous system working.

Drinking hibiscus tea could also be helpful for patients suffering from anemia. Hibiscus tea is surprisingly high in iron. An 8-fluid-ounce serving (1 cup) delivers a whopping 20 milligrams of iron—an important mineral that keeps the immune system balanced and helps the body to maintain red blood cells (the carriers of oxygen around the body). The vitamin C naturally found within the hibiscus works to complement the iron, increasing its absorption. With the heaping amount of iron also comes small amounts of minerals like potassium, magnesium, and zinc.

A study done in Taiwan on mice found that drinking hibiscus tea can slow the growth of cancer cells. Per this study, the researchers believed that the anthocyanins found in the hibiscus tea were responsible for slowing the growth of specific cancer cells. Specifically, this study looked at the HL-60 cells and found that hibiscus tea could cause cancer cell apoptosis, which means death of the cells. Although further investigations are needed, especially with human subjects, hibiscus tea could be developed as a chemopreventive agent in the future.

Hibiscus may also be a powerful and natural antimicrobial agent in fighting against food-borne illnesses. One study conducted in 2011 investigated the antimicrobial activity of Hibiscus sabdariffa on Escherichia coli (better known as E. coli). The findings indicate that hibiscus was effective at all levels in inhibiting E. coli—therefore making it a promising antimicrobial agent that could be considered for inhibiting other types of food-borne illness.

Hibiscus has also been shown to work as an antifungal agent. A study conducted in 2014 found that Hibiscus sabdariffa extract inhibits the formation of Candida albicans. Candida albicans is a type of yeast normally found in small numbers on the skin, or in the mouth, gut, or vaginal flora in about 15 to 60 percent of the population. It is considered a low-grade pathogen, but when there is candida overgrowth, it becomes a health concern. And there are limited therapeutic options available to treat candida overgrowth, which raises more concerns for those affected and for us as a global health community. It is essential to research and develop methods of prevention. Therefore, promoting the application of natural plant-derived antimicrobials, like hibiscus, may be a good option for long-term prevention of these types of infections.

