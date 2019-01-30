KuYA Salutes Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II And Committee Of Eminent Chiefs

The Patrons, the Executives and the entire members of the Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) vehemently congratulate the King Solomon of our time, Opemsor Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the King of Asanteman and the Committee of Eminent chiefs for finally restoring peace in Dagbon.

Infact, His Royal majesty,Otumfuo Osei Tutu deserves more than the accolade King Solomon because he has shown great Leadership in the resolution of the KNUST unrest and recently, a more than 10(ten) years dispute in Dagbon. The resolution of these conflicts have really brought sanity, discipline and has healed wounds between the faction groups.

Again, KUYA would like to congratulate the youth of Dagbon for their relentless efforts and the support they have shown in the Restoration of the peace process. We would plead with all the youth in Dagbon to remain calm,resolute and support the new Yaa Naa in order to steer the affairs well to make Dagbon great again.

We also appeal to the government as a matter of urgency make a conscious effort of creating jobs in Dagbon and it's environs in order to put the youth at work and make a decent living for themselves and their generations to come.

Also, KuYA wishes to congratulate the New Naa Gbewaa, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II. It is our humble prayer that under your tenure as the over Lord of Dagbon, the land would experience tremendous development and utmost bliss.

Finally, we would like to commend successive governments for their immense contributions to support the committee of Eminent chiefs headed by His Royal majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Thank You and God bless Us All.

LONG LIVE KuYA!

LONG LIVE ASANTEMAN!!

LONG LIVE OTUMFUO!!!

...Signed....

KWABENA FRIMPONG

GENERAL SECRETARY