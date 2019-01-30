Zongo Dev’t Fund To Cover Inner Cities – Hamid

The Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Mustapha Hamid has said it is considering expanding the Zongo Development Fund to cover inner cities.

According to the Ministry, the move will facilitate some developmental projects within the inner cities.

Speaking to the press, sector intimated that his Ministry would ensure that this goal is achieved.

“I have appealed to the President that going forward; he should merge that fund into both inner city and Zongo Development so that some of the money will consciously be channelled into the development of inner cities. So, I am making that appeal, and I will push it as forcibly as I can in order to help you.”

Zongo Development Fund seed money to increase

Although the Zongo Development Fund has a seed capital of $50m, the Ministry says it expects development partners like the World Bank, UNDP, EU and the private sector to contribute towards the development of the Zongos.

Under the Development Fund, the Zongo communities will have dilapidated schools rehabilitated as well as scholarship packages for students.

They will be provided with toilet facilities, construction of CHPS compounds and water facilities particularly in areas with water problems.

Bolgatanga has benefited from the construction of an Astroturf football field in Bolgatanga under the ministry.

Skepticism from Muslim community despite gov't assurances

Muslim community leader, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has however expressed doubt that Zongo communities around the country will see any significant transformation under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, who also doubles as the Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, said things in the Zongo community might remain the same despite promises by the government.

He suggested that the various governments have resorted to what he calls the culture of “tokenism” to exploit the Zongo communities for their benefit.

“Even the politicians themselves underrate the intelligence of our leaders, and that is what explains the tokenism, the token approach to what they do to respond to the needs of the Muslim community. One of this is to dwell on giving Muslims bags of sugar and rice during Ramadan. As a Muslim community leader, I am looking forward to seeing how NPP will live up to its expectation.”

