All Must Unite In Peace Under The New Dagbon Leadership

All Ghanaians must be happy for the feat we all chalked in Dagbon as a nation. We can now move around, chest up, around the world because, our major chieftaincy cancer has been removed through a "surgical procedure"... We can say it's all due to the hard work of the Eminent Chiefs led by the Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu, culminating in the selection of a new Yaa Naa after decades of conflict.

This happened in the current goverment under Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo. However it all begun under the Government of J A Kufuor who set up the Eminent Chiefs to undertake the daunting task. Let's not begin pursuing Social Media and mainstream Media war on who takes the credit for the extraordinary feat we have chalked .

Apart from the Eminent Chiefs who were permanent our Governments from President Kufuor had to embark on a relay race on the thorny issue with John Mills and John Mahama playing their roles ending with Nana Addo who crowned it all.. We must all give thanks to God and give support by praying and urging the people of Dagbon to remain united .

The conflict between Andani and Abudu factions must end. Being brothers and sisters they must maintain their current positive stand. Effort must be made to open up Dagbon with investments as promised so that the area would enjoy rapid developments through agriculture and industrial set ups. Kudos to Dagbon.

Rapid infrastructural development beginning with the proposed $6m water project in Yendi must continue to include roads and school buildings etc in the area . Live in peace from now on under one leader

By Alhaji Alhasan Abdulai

Executive Director Eanfoworld

for Sustainable Development