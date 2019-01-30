All Must Unite In Peace Under The New Dagbon Leadership

All Ghanaians must be happy for the feat we all chalked in Dagbon as a nation. We can now move around, chest up, around the world because, our major chieftaincy cancer has been removed through a "surgical procedure"... We can say it's all due to the hard work of the Eminent Chiefs led by the Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu, culminating in the selection of a new Yaa Naa after decades of conflict.
This happened in the current goverment under Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo. However it all begun under the Government of J A Kufuor who set up the Eminent Chiefs to undertake the daunting task. Let's not begin pursuing Social Media and mainstream Media war on who takes the credit for the extraordinary feat we have chalked .
Apart from the Eminent Chiefs who were permanent our Governments from President Kufuor had to embark on a relay race on the thorny issue with John Mills and John Mahama playing their roles ending with Nana Addo who crowned it all.. We must all give thanks to God and give support by praying and urging the people of Dagbon to remain united .
The conflict between Andani and Abudu factions must end. Being brothers and sisters they must maintain their current positive stand. Effort must be made to open up Dagbon with investments as promised so that the area would enjoy rapid developments through agriculture and industrial set ups. Kudos to Dagbon.
Rapid infrastructural development beginning with the proposed $6m water project in Yendi must continue to include roads and school buildings etc in the area . Live in peace from now on under one leader
By Alhaji Alhasan Abdulai Executive Director Eanfoworld for Sustainable Development
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
All Must Unite In Peace Under The New Dagbon Leadership
All Ghanaians must be happy for the feat we all chalked in Dagbon as a nation. We can now move around, chest up, around the world because, our major chieftaincy cancer has been removed through a "surgical procedure"... We can say it's all due to the hard work of the Eminent Chiefs led by the Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu, culminating in the selection of a new Yaa Naa after decades of conflict.
This happened in the current goverment under Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo. However it all begun under the Government of J A Kufuor who set up the Eminent Chiefs to undertake the daunting task. Let's not begin pursuing Social Media and mainstream Media war on who takes the credit for the extraordinary feat we have chalked .
Apart from the Eminent Chiefs who were permanent our Governments from President Kufuor had to embark on a relay race on the thorny issue with John Mills and John Mahama playing their roles ending with Nana Addo who crowned it all.. We must all give thanks to God and give support by praying and urging the people of Dagbon to remain united .
The conflict between Andani and Abudu factions must end. Being brothers and sisters they must maintain their current positive stand. Effort must be made to open up Dagbon with investments as promised so that the area would enjoy rapid developments through agriculture and industrial set ups. Kudos to Dagbon.
Rapid infrastructural development beginning with the proposed $6m water project in Yendi must continue to include roads and school buildings etc in the area . Live in peace from now on under one leader
By Alhaji Alhasan Abdulai
Executive Director Eanfoworld
for Sustainable Development
This author has authored 475 publications on Modern Ghana.
Author column: AlhajiAlhasanAbdulai
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (475)
38 minutes ago
Nov 2, 2018
Sep 15, 2018
Jun 23, 2018
Jun 10, 2018
View More