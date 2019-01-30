"Jesus Heals a Man with Leprosy In one of the villages, Jesus met a man with an advanced case of leprosy. When the man saw Jesus, he bowed with his face to the ground, begging to be healed. “Lord,” he said, “if you are willing, you can heal me and make me clean.” Jesus reached out and touched him. “I am willing,” he said. “Be healed!” And instantly the leprosy disappeared".
[Luke 5:12-13] NLT One thing which is paramount in our daily relationship or fellowship with God through Christ Jesus is faith. Nothing pleases God than our faith.
Having faith in God through Christ Jesus is to believe in the expectations yet to unfold in one's life. One can't fellowship without faith in Christ.
Because without faith, healing, miracle, breakthroughs, redemption can't happen. It was faith that healed the man with advanced case of leprosy.
Faith in God through Christ determines one's blessings. However you can build on your faith. So let your faith in Christ work for you.
God bless you. Prayer Gracious Father, today in the name of Christ Jesus, am healed, redeemed and transformed in all areas of my life , Hallelujah!
✍🏿Rev EZ Connect me via www.facebook.com/zorebenezer or Whatsapp me on +233246646694 for daily message. #WordDigest2019
This author has authored 416 publications on Modern Ghana. Author column: EbenezerZor
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
WordDigest: Faith In Him Works
"Jesus Heals a Man with Leprosy In one of the villages, Jesus met a man with an advanced case of leprosy. When the man saw Jesus, he bowed with his face to the ground, begging to be healed. “Lord,” he said, “if you are willing, you can heal me and make me clean.” Jesus reached out and touched him. “I am willing,” he said. “Be healed!” And instantly the leprosy disappeared".
[Luke 5:12-13] NLT
One thing which is paramount in our daily relationship or fellowship with God through Christ Jesus is faith. Nothing pleases God than our faith.
Having faith in God through Christ Jesus is to believe in the expectations yet to unfold in one's life. One can't fellowship without faith in Christ.
Because without faith, healing, miracle, breakthroughs, redemption can't happen. It was faith that healed the man with advanced case of leprosy.
Faith in God through Christ determines one's blessings. However you can build on your faith. So let your faith in Christ work for you.
God bless you.
Prayer
Gracious Father, today in the name of Christ Jesus, am healed, redeemed and transformed in all areas of my life , Hallelujah!
✍🏿Rev EZ
Connect me via www.facebook.com/zorebenezer or
Whatsapp me on +233246646694 for daily message.
#WordDigest2019
This author has authored 416 publications on Modern Ghana.
Author column: EbenezerZor
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (416)
38 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 23, 2019
Jan 21, 2019
Jan 21, 2019
View More