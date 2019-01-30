Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Opinion | Jan 30, 2019

WordDigest: Faith In Him Works

By Ebenezer Zor
"Jesus Heals a Man with Leprosy In one of the villages, Jesus met a man with an advanced case of leprosy. When the man saw Jesus, he bowed with his face to the ground, begging to be healed. “Lord,” he said, “if you are willing, you can heal me and make me clean.” Jesus reached out and touched him. “I am willing,” he said. “Be healed!” And instantly the leprosy disappeared".

[Luke 5:12-13] NLT
One thing which is paramount in our daily relationship or fellowship with God through Christ Jesus is faith. Nothing pleases God than our faith.

Having faith in God through Christ Jesus is to believe in the expectations yet to unfold in one's life. One can't fellowship without faith in Christ.

Because without faith, healing, miracle, breakthroughs, redemption can't happen. It was faith that healed the man with advanced case of leprosy.

Faith in God through Christ determines one's blessings. However you can build on your faith. So let your faith in Christ work for you.

God bless you.
Prayer
Gracious Father, today in the name of Christ Jesus, am healed, redeemed and transformed in all areas of my life , Hallelujah!

✍🏿Rev EZ
#WordDigest2019

Ebenezer Zor
