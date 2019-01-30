Ken Agyapong Trades Insults With Muntaka For Dragging Him To Privileges C’ttee

But for the timely intervention of some Members of Parliament, there may have been an open fight on the Floor of the House today, Wednesday, between Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong over a matter referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament .

The open confrontation follows the latest case brought before the Privileges Committee of by the Asawase MP against Kennedy Agyapong, over comments he made months before the killing of Tiger Eye P.I investigator, Ahmed Suale.

The visibly exasperated lawmakers freely insulted each other as they were prevented by other members from getting close to each other.

Agyapong noted to be hot-tempered had a similar confrontation with Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George in September 2018, during the heat of the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) project controversy.

The Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday referred a case of contempt of Parliament brought against Ken Agyapong by Muntaka Mubarak to the Privileges Committee of the House.

Muntaka Mubarak, called on the Speaker to refer the member to the Privileges Committee for comments he allegedly made regarding the slain Tiger Eye investigator, Ahmed Suale, months before his death.

This was after the Minority at a news conference asked the police to arrest the Assin Central MP as a key suspect in the matter.

Ahmed was allegedly killed in broad daylight by two men on a motorbike, while he was leaving home late on January 16, 2019, at Madina, a suburb of Accra.

Kennedy Agyapong has come under fire for allegedly inciting violence against Suale during the heat of the Number 12 exposé which exposed deep corruption in Ghana football.

But Kennedy Agyapong has insisted that he has nothing to do with the journalist's death.

“This is what I said. This boy is not relevant to my life. This boy is irrelevant to my life. Why would I be stupid and order people to kill him looking at how far God has brought me? He has not offended me in any way. They should look for those who may be behind this heinous act. This is just cheap propaganda.”

This is the second time Kennedy Agyapong has been dragged to the committee in recent times over comments deemed harmful to the reputation of Parliament.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu on his part, did not object to the call for the matter to be referred to the Privileges Committee.

Ahmed Suale was reportedly shot twice in the chest and once in the neck by two gunmen on a motorbike at Madina, killing him instantly.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has subsequently interrogated some persons; including the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Ahmed's death unfortunate, but I don't regret showing his photos' – Kennedy Agyapong

Despite the huge public anger against his utterances, Kennedy Agyapong has said although he sympathizes with the family of slain investigative journalist Ahmed Suale, he does not regret showing his pictures publicly .

The Assin Central MP defended his decision to make public the images of the investigator saying that his actions were rather in the best interest of Ghanaians.

Speaking to Thomas Naadi on the BBC, the controversial NPP MP said although he sympathizes with the bereaved family for their loss, he has no regrets displaying the photos of their relative.

“I bear no moral responsibility over the death and I have no regret. Although I dread what has happened to him, I was just saving Ghanaians from criminals, so I don't regret showing his picture to the public. I sympathise with the bereaved family because death is unfortunate. [They shouldn't look at one person and put blame on]. The nature of his [Ahmed's] work exposed him to a number of things I didn't contribute to.”

