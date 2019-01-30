Hope At The Cross Roads

The tens, hundreds, thousands and if one is not mistaken, the millions of Ghanaians whose mantra has always been “all will be well”, since time immemorial have maintained it because they have hopes that since not all men are the same, one day, things and for that matter situations will change for the better. Optimism therefore, continues to be the order of the day among ordinary Ghanaians in the face of the unhidden dishonesty, the unconcealed hypocrisy, and the unrestrained voracity of some people who owing to lack of words to describe them accurately, we are forced to call our leaders. But as minutes, hours, days, weeks, months and years ran bye, the lifestyle of those we call our leaders gives one reason to believe that there is somewhere that all men are not the same, but not Ghana.

Once upon a time, the above-forty in our country earned the trust of many, hence people had no issue with the supreme laws of the land proscribing below forty-year-olds from contesting for the highest seat of the land. It seems right to think that the non-contestation of this aspect of our supreme laws has always been animated by the confidence that at age forty, people who seek to be leaders would be capable of not only being responsible for themselves but also be able to expand their tentacles of responsibility beyond their immediate circles to reach out to the farthest they can.

For the many ordinary ones like me, hope in the old who are leaders and the others who desire to be leaders of our society has waned partly due to how unconcerned they have become about the pressing issues of the everyday Ghanaian. Trust in them has equally faded largely due to the many lies they have told us in the past and continue to tell us.

Ordinarily, it is only fair and proper to turn to the young, in this case the youth. On any day, this would have been the most plausible option for one who believes in having hopes. The need to trust the youth of Ghana is of course useful not only because they are affected more by today’s most devouring challenges, but more importantly because at least when worse ever comes to worst the old could make way for the young to lead Ghana to her deserving place among the committee of nations.

However, for the youth of mother Ghana, the least said, the better.

The integrity of young ones who aspire for political leadership positions in this country to say the least leaves much to be desired. Many of these young ones, especially, those who were student leaders in their various tertiary institutions have over the years proudly and effortlessly developed their skills of dishonesty and voracity.

For them, right from the start of their political career, politics has never been an authoritative allocation of resources, rather, an authorization by the people to plunder what belongs to all.

For someone in my twenties, ever having any shred of confidence in my contemporaries effecting any change if ever the are handed the mantle of leadership will be the greatest illusion. Not only are the youth corrupt, they have clearly demonstrated over the years that they lack the capacity of thinking independently. The youth aspiring to be leaders of this country are puppets of politicians on whose orders they act with little or less independent judgement. This is why the national union of ghana students, various students representative councils and other student bodies are what they are.

Our nation, since birth has been in the hands of a mix of these kinds of persons who for the lack of words that precisely define them, are called leaders. The trend appears not changing any time soon.

As it is the young likes of the old in power who continue to aspire to succeed them, hope appears to have abandoned me, an everyday Ghanaian in the middle of nowhere and journeyed back to the cross roads, readying to disappear to the land of nowhere.