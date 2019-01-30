Peace Is Life: We Must Unite To Sustain It In Ghana

Peace is the light of life in every living habitat and a beacon for progress and development in human society. No nation has ever and can ever boost of any form of developmental progress without relative peace and stability. In the light of this, it is imperative upon us to remind every Ghanaian and non-Ghanaian to remain resolute in continues burning of the peace candle. As we witnessed a new era in Dagbon after decades of chieftaincy conflict which claimed many lives and properties and derailed the development fortunes of the area, we call all individuals especially the citizens of Dagbon to bury their emotions of grief and forge ahead in united force to bring back development to the area. The past cannot be reversed, but the future is promising good prospects. Vengeance and reprisal have never and can never solve any problem in human society.

As a young democratic nation, we have chosen the path of majority carry the vote system as a democratic process of choosing leaders. This we must count ourselves lucky among the nations favored by God to have relative peace and stability. If we look at happenings elsewhere, it is always an eyesore. There is no passing second that you cannot see, hear, or speak of war and hostilities in neighboring countries and continents. In such countries, human life is worthless, human rights are meaningless and properties mean nothing. However, I am proud that Ghana serves as a host and save grounds for many victims of wars, migrants and refugees. This, we cannot afford to lose guard over our relative peace and stability.

As we recently experienced several assassinations and kidnappings, tension is rising and fear is deepening. Politicians who enjoy in directly or indirectly inciting violence and misbehavior must understand that power resides with the people and so they must seek it through tactical play of civil engagements and decisions regarding how to meet the people’s needs and preferences. Never can one enjoy power using force or violence. Leaders who enjoy power are those democratically selected through the ballot box by the majority. Therefore, any person who by any means cause innocent blood to flow on the land of Ghana shall be liable for condemnation. The security agencies especially the Ghana Police Service needs to work with intelligence to arrest all perpetrators of crime and violence. The Police must be proactive in preventing crime our country and enforce law and order so that we can freely move around to undertake economic activities to improve ourselves and build our nation.

Fortunately for us as Ghanaians, most of us are Christians and Muslims and we must take the advice and warnings in the scriptures seriously. The Bible has warned Christians in several verses like Psalm 7:11-16 saying, “if a man does not repent …, but continue to perpetrate mischief on the land, his mischief will return upon his own head”. Likewise, the Noble Qur’an in suratul Ma’idah (Chapter 5 : verse 8-9) Allah says, “O you who believe! Stand out firmly for Allah as just witnesses; and let not the enmity and hatred for others make you avoid justice. Be just; that is nearer to piety and fear Allah… Allah has promised those who believe and do deeds of righteousness that for them there is forgiveness and great reward”.

It is of utmost urgency that all living creatures especially mankind should strive to maintain and sustain peace and mutual co-existence at all times anywhere. Our politicians should beware and mindful to use civil and just language in all manner of engagements especially during campaign platforms when they canvass for votes. We must smile at our opponents; leadership is not about physical strength and use of stingy language, but a contest of alternative ideas and decisions regarding the best developmental path way. We must use a decorous language at all times.

As Albert Einstein say, “peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding”. Thinking wisely and understanding of issues particularly solutions to our nation’s numerous challenges should be our major priority. All of us must fight the battle of peace to keep our lives save and secure, make wealth and develop our dear nation. I cannot conclude without reiterating the words of Martin Luther K. Jnr.; “I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war, that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality… I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word”. May Motherland Ghana continue to enjoy absolute peace and stability.

Written By:

ABU IBRAHIM AZEBRE

A Community Development Professional and Peace Advocate

[email protected]