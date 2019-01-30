2018/19 UG-Tullow Tertiary Scholarship Scheme For Undergrad, Graduate Students Opens

The Students Financial Aid Office (SFAO) of the University of Ghana is accepting applications for the award of the 2018/19 UG-Tullow Tertiary Scholarship Scheme for Level 100 and year-one Masters students from areas of financial need. The scholarship will cover tuition, books, as well as room and board.

The scholarship will be awarded to students as long as they keep excellent academic standards of at least a B average or 3.0 CGPA. Students must also demonstrate that they are in need of financial assistance.

The deadline for the submission of the applications is Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 3:00 pm.

Eligibility

To qualify for the UG-Tullow Scholarship, a student must meet all of the following requirements:

-Be a Ghanaian citizen (indigenes from the Western Region are particularly encouraged to apply).

-Be able to demonstrate financial need.

-Obtained a WASSCE aggregate of 19 or better or a continuing student with CGPA of 3.0 and above.

-Be of good conduct (i.e. not have any past or pending disciplinary action taken against them).

-Awardees should be in good academic standing (i.e., to be in good academic standing, awardees would have to maintain a CGPA of at least 3.0).

Be enrolled at University of Ghana in a full time regular undergraduate or postgraduate programme reading any of the Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM) programmes listed below.

Undergraduate Courses

Environmental & Occupational Safety

Petroleum Geosciences

Geographic information system

Mathematics

Geology

Applied Geology

Applied Geophysics

Material Science and Engineering

Computer Engineering

Biomedical Engineering

Food Process Engineering

Agriculture Engineering

Graduate Programmes

Occupational Health and Safety, Petroleum Geosciences

Geosciences, GeoInformation Science,

Economics (Environmental Economics option), Geology,

Hydrogeology, Applied Geophysics,

Applied Geochemistry, Mathematics

Computer Science, Computer Engineering

Agricultural Engineering, Biomedical Engineering,

Materials Science Engineering, Food Processing Engineering

Biomedical Engineering, Materials Science Engineering

Agriculture Engineering

How to Apply

Download and Submit a completed TTSS-SFAO form To S1 and the required essays, a copy of your academic records (WASSCE grades for undergraduate and academic transcripts for graduate applicants) letters of recommendation and supporting need documents.

For enquiries call the Students Financial Aid Office on 020-518-6904/0302- 945-312 or email: [email protected]

The STUDENTS FINANCIAL AID OFFICE is located at House No. 11 East Legon - Main Campus behind the College of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences and opposite CEGENSA.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com