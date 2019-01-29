Why So Many Religions But Only One God?

Yesterday's idol worshippers are today's false pastors

During a survey about religion, it was found that there are at least 1,200 religions in the United States alone and another report revealed that there are more than 6,000 in Africa. It is superfluous to say that there are many religious ideas in the world.

This variety of religious beliefs have led to controversies, bloodshed, violence, and death. But even if every religion has its own name, why are such differences? All religions are basically the same purpose by which people honor a superior power, a deity.

But besides this, there are some other remarkable similarities between so many different religions. Everywhere we find the most surprising coincidences in rites, ceremonies, customs, traditions and in the names and relationships between their respective gods and goddesses.

These similarities have led some religious writers, such as G. B. Shaw who said: "There is only one religion, although there are a hundred versions."

Many historians believe that the overwhelming majority of religious practices originated from the same source. For example, the research of some eminent scholars of ancient history concluded that they unquestionably demonstrated that not only Egyptians, Chaldeans, Phoenicians, Greeks, and Romans, but also Hindus, Buddhists of China and Tibet, Goths, Anglo-Saxons, Druids, Mexicans and Peruvians, and aborigines of Australia.

Where did the religious beliefs that influenced the entire ancient world come from? The Bible reveals that Babylon is the center of false gods. It refers to a particular construction of a city, including an enormous tower, which was finally called Babylon.

Ancient Babylon, located in the East, was famous for its vast religious culture. But the religion that was practiced was not pleasing to the Almighty God. So he confused their language and from there Jehovah scattered them all over the surface of the earth." - Genesis 11: 1-9.

As a result, the practices and religious beliefs of Babylon spread throughout the earth. As the new languages were handed down from generation to generation, so too was the religion of ancient Babylon. This explains the substantial similarities between the ancient religions and many of the current ones.

But the Bible also shows that the religion approved by God survived and 2,000 years ago was represented in the teachings of Jesus Christ. If Christianity was the pure form of worship, separate from those that originated in Babylon, why so many forms of churches today?

Many professing Christians ignore the teachings of Christ in the Bible while others with different ideologies and philosophies keep twisting and changing the doctrine in the Bible, thus; different doctrines rose a multitude of religious sects, all of whom claim to be Christian.

However, in the midst of this confusion of different religions, pure worship continues to exist today. - Acts 20:29, 30; II Peter 3:16.

How can a devoted Christian recognize a true religion?

Jesus said: Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thornbushes or figs from thistles?

Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Therefore by their fruits, you will know them. - Matthew 7:15-20

The apostle Paul advised: "Make sure of everything; stick to what is excellent ". - The Thessalonians 5: 21.

While the religious confusion of the world has had harmful effects, true worship brings benefits. It helps us to know God. The Bible guides us to make the right choice, keeps us from temptation and gives the faith and hope to eliminate fear and anxiety.

There are so many churches in Africa today, not because those behind were inspired by God. They were built to generate money, if not why one God but so many churches?

Everyone thinks his or her church is the best but we must accept the fact that too many religions have caused too much confusion, unrest, bloodshed, and death.