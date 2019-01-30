Aflao: Woman Commits Suicide Over Divorce

A woman, aged 35, last weekend committed suicide by hanging to end it all, three months after the collapse of her marriage at Low Cost, a suburb of Aflao.

Elizabeth Amuzu Seshie was a trader and a mother of four.

A family source told the Ghana News Agency that the deceased has been married to her husband, named withheld, for over 18 years, yielding four kids between them.

The source said the deceased, about three months ago, vacated the matrimonial home as the relationship hit a snag after some intermittent misunderstandings in the marriage, leaving all the kids with the man.

According to the source, the deceased last Friday, January 25, this year, paid a visit to her former marital home but met only her eldest daughter, aged about 16, while the husband, a Porter, was absent.

The deceased allegedly sent her unsuspecting daughter on an errand outside the house, only for her to return and to discover the deceased hanging on a nylon rope tied to the roofing rafters in the bathroom of the house dead.

Mr. Eric Vondee, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPOL), who is the Aflao District Crime officer, confirmed the story, saying the police was alerted by the BNI outfit at about 1630 hours about the incident last Friday.

He said he led a police team and found the body hanging with its neck in the nylon rope and tied to a roofing rafter in the bathroom of the house, with the tongue stretched out of the mouth.

Mr. Vondee said a kitchen stool and a plastic chair were found in fallen positions below the hanging body, suggesting the deceased climbed the two to tie the rope to the rafters to hang herself.

He said urine splashes were also visible on the floor below the body, meaning, she urinated while in pains.

The District Crime Officer said except the rope marks on the neck, he said there no marks of violence on the boy.

He said the body is being kept in the Ketu South Municipal Hospital morgue at Aflao, pending further investigations.

Source: GNA