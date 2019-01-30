Security Measures Ahead Of Ayawaso West By-election Outlined

The Accra Regional Police Command has outlined security measures ahead of the upcoming Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election slated for Thursday, January 31, 2019, to ensure an incident-free exercise.

It said high Police presence would characterize the entire electoral process, such as the polling stations, collation centres and all other relevant locations associated with the election.

A statement issued and signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Effia Tenge, the Head of the Public Affairs Unit, Accra, said the Police has drawn out plans to ensure the safety and security of electorates, media personnel and all accredited persons involved in the by-election.

It, however, cautioned against acts of lawlessness that could mar the peaceful conduct of the exercise and advised the electorates to direct their resentments to the Police or the Electoral Commission's Complaint Desk.

The statement said the Police is resolute to work with the Electoral Commission, sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders to ensure that all electoral materials were safeguarded for the integrity of the by-election.

Source: GNA