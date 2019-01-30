Pray Without Ceasing - New Ya-Na Urges Christians

New Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II has called on Christians to continue praying for peace in Dagbon without ceasing.

He said there was the need to continue praying to God to sustain the peace since they now have a new Ya-Na for Dagbon.

He said the Abudu and the Andani Royal families had a problem but after the funerals of Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai IV and Ya-Na Yakubu Andani II and a new Ya-Na enskinned, there is no more Abudu or Andani in Dagbon since they are all Dagombas.

Ya-Na Abubakari II made the call when the Members of the Yendi Local Council of Churches paid a courtesy call on him at the Gbawaa Palace in the Northern Region.

He said after he was enskinned as the Ya- Na, the Abudu and Andani Royal Families buried the hatchet and united for the sake of peace and development of Dagbon and Ghana.

He said God in approval of his enskinment gave them showers of blessing when he entered Katini Duu on Friday night January 18, 2019 as the new Ya-Na.

According to the Ya-Na since 'there are bad nuts in Dagbon' they should pray to God to remove such bad nuts to pave way for everlasting peace in Dagbon.

He advised them not to relax in their prayers just because they now have a Ya-Na, adding that, 'this is the time to intensify your prayers', and appealed to them to pray for development to come to the area.

Ya-Na Abukari II said with prayers from all religious bodies he is sure that Dagbon will witness everlasting peace. He said when he was the Savelugu chief he allocated plots of land for church buildings.

Reverend Emmanuel Kwabena Mustapha, Founder and Executive Director of Global Mission Resources Centre, Yendi, on behalf of the Yendi Local Council of Churches congratulated the Ya-Na on his enskinment.

Reverend Mustapha said without God's intervention 'whatever they are doing shall not be successful', adding that, God chose him for the unification of the Royal Families of Abudu and Andani.

He said God has now healed Dagbon and when 'healing is done then there is need for reconciliation among the people.'

Reverend Mustapha, who is also Vice Chairman of the Yendi Local Council of Churches said they also prayed for the President, Ministers of State, the Abudu and Andani Royal Families, Chiefs, and Ghana as a Whole for Peace and Unity.

The Council of Churches include: the Baptist Church, Seventh-Day Adventurist, Assemblies Of God, Church Of Pentecost, Presbyterian and Deeper Life Bible Church, among others.

The local council of churches presented five crates of Guinness and Malta, English and Dagbani Bibles and GHÈ¼500.00 cash to the Palace.

The Ya-Naa also presented tubers of yam and ram to the Council.

Source: GNA