Afoko's Accomplice in Court for Committal

Gregory Afoko and Asabke Alangdi who allegedly caused the death of Adams Mahama have been put before an Accra District Court for committal proceedings to commence.

This follows the arrest of Alangdi in Cote d' Ivoire on Friday, January 25, 2019

They were charged with conspiracy as well as intentionally and unlawfully causing the death of Adams, but their pleas were not taken.

They are to be kept in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations to assist the police in its investigations and will go back to court on February 12.

Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong told the Court presided over by Ms Efua G. Sackey that Hajia Zainabu Adams, wife of the deceased is the prosecution witness and resident of Bolgatanga SSNIT Flats.

He said both accused persons are farmers and also lived at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

He explained that Afoko is the younger brother of Mr Paul Afoko, former Chairman of the NPP whilst Alangdi was a member of the youth wing of the party.

Chief Inspector Oppong said both of them were known to Adams, the deceased, thus, on May 20, 2015, at about 2300hours, the deceased in his car had arrived from his construction site and was asked to stop in front of his house by two men.

The Prosecution said the two signalled him to roll down his side glass of the vehicle and he obliged. They immediately poured some acid on him which made him scream from the burning sensation to attract his wife's attention, after which the two bolted.

He said Adams sustained burns on the head, face and body whereas the wife who assisted him out of the car also had burns on the breasts and chest.

The prosecution said she asked who had done this to him and he mentioned Afoko and Alangdi.

He said she then called for help which attracted sympathizers, who conveyed him to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, where he died the next day at the Intensive Care Unit.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the matter was referred to the police and a plastic cup, a gallon of some acid as well as clothes belonging to the deceased were collected for investigations. The car seat was also soaked with some of the liquid.

He said a track suit and other items believed to be for the accused persons' were also taken at the scene by the police.

He said they were sent to the Ghana Standards Authority for examination and it confirmed the liquid being acid.

The Prosecution said based on this information, Afoko was arrested who led police to Alangdi's house but he had escaped.

He said on May 15, 2015, Dr Lawrence Adusei's autopsy report indicated that Adams suffered shock and extensive acid burns.

Afoko was standing trial until Alangdi was arrested on January 25 at Cote D'ivore with the help of the Interpol.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the trial of Afoko had been discontinued as nolle prosecui had been entered by the Attorney-General for the two accused persons to go through committal proceedings together.

