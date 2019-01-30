Scrap Dealer Moro Amadu Arraigned for Robbery

Scrap Dealer, Moro Amadu has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for robbing two persons of their mobile phones and hand bag.

Moro was said to have robbed one Hannah Aikins of her Infinix X2 mobile phone worth GH¢500.00 and one Rita Addai of her hand bag containing two mobile phones LG and Samsung, GH¢100.00, 50 British pounds, a wrist watch and store keys.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted on his own plea but remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on February 12.

Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario, prosecuting, told the court that the complainants in this case are Hannah Aikins a trader and Rita Addai a beautician, both residents at Galilea Amanfro.

She said on April 11, 2018, Hannah was returning from town and on reaching a spot near the Galilea market around 2330 hours, the accused person emerged from darkness, attacked and slashed her left wrist with a knife and took her Infinix X2 mobile phone worth GH¢500.00 and cash of GH¢20.00 and bolted.

She said on April 14, at about 2200 hours, the accused person again attacked the second complainant, Rita in front of her house and snatched her bag containing two mobile phones; LG and Samsung, an amount GH¢100.00, 50 British pounds, a wrist watch and store keys.

The prosecution said the complainants made a formal complaint to the Police and the accused person was subsequently arrested at his hide out at the Galilea Market.

She said Moro was identified by both complainants and in his caution statement admitted the offences.

---GNA