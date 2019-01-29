Quality education: Ellembelle MP assembles best team to handle 'idle' double track students

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle in the Western Region, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has assembled the best team including 46 teachers to handle 'idle' double track students in his area.

The MP has vowed to improve quality education in his Constituency.

He has accordingly developed an aggressive education programme in to empower both Junior High School pupil at the basic level, and Senior High School students.

He has particularly paid attention to the SHS students who have been placed on government's double track programme.

Where as final year Junior High School pupil will continue to enjoy an existing free mock examination been conducted by the MP during final year under the multi-phaseted programme, double track SHS students currently sitting at home idle will enjoy free vacation classes.

These twin programmes running on parallel lines, are been organized under the holistic education package introduced by the MP as part of effort to improve quality education in Ellembelle.

The core values underpining the broader education development, according to the lawmaker, hinges on continues quality human resource nurturing for a growing productive population in the coastal area known for its fishing, mining and farming activities.

Explaining how all these ongoing activities will actualize the dream of the MP, Shaibu Chie Issaka, an Aid said the organization of vacation classes encapsulates the vision the MP has for the Constituency.

According to him, beneficiary students went through orientation before the exercise commenced on Monday 28 January 2019.

He said the MP in collaboration with managers of the vacation classes have developed a tracking policy through the register system to know the presence and absence of students who have registered and are supposed to be in school during the classes hours.

This is to guarantee parents security and maximum protection of their wards who are beneficiaries of the socially exclusive opportunity.

Consequently, two seperate campuses have been created in the Constituency to cater for the growing numbers of students expressing interest in the vacation classes.

At least 46 teachers have also been engaged by the MP to take the students through the various courses and subjects been taught and are been pursued by the students.

Authorities handling the students have also established contacts with parents of the beneficiary students to give them assurance of quality tuition.

He said at the end of the vacation classes, examiners will visit the two centers to educate the students on what they usually look out for during examination.

Aside that, the MP and his team say, after the vacation classes, they will introduce sports galla competition, talent hunt among other social activities to entertain the students.

It will give them opportunity to unravel their talents and possibly develop it to the highest level, Shaibu Chie Issaka said.

The most talented, he assured, will be monitored by personalities who will come from Accra to supervise the exercise.

The annual mock examination for BECE candidates, the team noted, will equally be intensified to provide assurance to pupil that they can make it during the actual examination.

Shaibu Chie Issaka said at the opening of the vacation classes "I believe we are all here for a purpose. I am equally here together with my colleagues to represent your Hon. MP. Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah".

He should have been part of this morning's session ( Monday ), the orientation. But you know, his good works has sent him to another important national assignment, that is why he is not with us this morning.

He explained how the organization was done "For almost a week we have had battles on radio, at homes, communicating to you about his intention to help you, as you stay home for almost three months".

The reasons are very simple, you are on vacation for a very long period of time, and so therefore, if you don't stick to your books whatever you learnt in school, by the time you go back to write your first year examination, you will forget them. That is why he said let me organize this vacation classes for my students"

Headmaster Of BOKASS, Mr. John Anane Fiadjo in an address, inspired the students to aspire to greater heights. He spoke briefly during the opening ceremony of the vacation classes.

The Program Organizer, Mr. John Dofo Mensah popularly known as Sir General, who took the students through the various programmes, basic instructions governing their behaviour and conduct during the period of the classes assured them of quality tuition.

Senior House Master of the School, Mr. SWK Watson, also cautioned the students against misconduct through out their stay.

Source: Daniel Kaku