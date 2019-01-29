Coutesy MP:  46 SHS Teachers get Double Track vacation jobs in Ellembelle

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah

At least forty six (46) Senior High School (SHS) Teachers in the Ellembelle Constituency in Western Region have secured jobs to teach during this vacation period for double track students.

This follows an introduction of vacation classes by the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah to retain in the classroom the thousands of students who are supposed to sit at home for three months during the vacation petiod.

Armah-Kofi Buah who opened the much awaited vacation classes for the beneficiary double track Senior High School students, who are from the Ellembele Constituency and in their first and second year (form 1&2), promised to use every available opportunity under his sleeves to improve education in the Constituency.

Although this is not the first of its kind being organized in the Constituency by the lawmaker, this year's classes appear special in the sense that it is targeted at double track students who will be staying at home for three months.

Addressing the students, the MP said, "This intervention has been necessitated by the obvious gaps in the implementation of the Free SHS, but we will not focus on those failures, we must intervene to ensure that our children do not pay a price for it later".

To the thousands of students coming from diverse backgrounds and from communities in the Nzema area, the MP charged them to focus on the opportunity provided and learn.

“You and only you, can determine a better future for yourself and it starts now”, he advised.

He continued “If you fail the WASSCE, the blame will not be on your parents nor the government, but on you. Don’t ever forget” he cautioned.

The students expressed excitement and satisfaction for the timely intervention by the MP to help them stay in the learning mood during this long vacation.

A total of 46 professional teachers, the MP revealef have been carefully selected and engaged to teach in all core and elective subjects at three strategically selected centers.

Among the elective courses are, Business, General Science, General Arts, Visual Arts, Home Economics and General Agriculture.

Expressing their readiness to support the classes, the teachers through their representative, assured the MP of their commitment by putting in much effort in order to bring out the best in the students who are important development assets of the Ellembele Constituency.

Source: Daniel Kaku