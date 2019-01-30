Manso Nkwanta Compensation: Gov't Settled on Agreed Formula

Government says it has met with the families of victims of the Manso Nkwanta killing to negotiate how the ¢1.75 million compensation package will be distributed among the deceased family.

Dr Mustapha Hamid, the Zongo Development Minister, said government does not want to be reckless by just throwing checks at the families.

Taking his turn at the Meet The Press series Tuesday, he disclosed that over the weekend, he was in the Ashanti region to discuss whom in the seven affected families should be handed the ¢25,000 each.

“It was also to carve out a system that will allow for their dependents to benefit absolutely from this payment…[Government] wants to ensure that the money will serve the purpose for which it was paid,” he said.

Police had held that the seven persons who were shot dead at Manso Nkwata were robbers that engaged their patrol team in a shootout.

However, agitated youth in Asawase, a predominantly Muslim community, said they knew the seven to be decent members of the community.

Many believed the police were reacting to a previous incident in which an officer was killed by unknown assailants.

But the Information Ministry released a statement that the fact-finding committee which was set up to look into the incident said, “there were no facts before the committee to establish that the deceased persons were armed robbers who engaged in an exchange of fire with the Police.”

It, therefore, recommended that a thorough investigation is done and a docket prepared to put the police officer involved before the court.

The Police Service has said that those involved have been interdicted.

Member of Parliament for Awasase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak recently added his voice to calls for the removal of Ashanti Regional Police Commander.

He said DCOP Kwesi Mensah Duku did a poor job supervising his men whose deliberate actions resulted in the death of the seven young men.

Government announced that the families of the victims at Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti region are to receive ¢1.75 million compensation with each family to get ¢250,000.

The Zongo Development Minister said the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area through the Ashanti Regional Minister has informed of an agreed formula for distributing the money.

Dr Hamid said, “I will have a look at it and go to the Finance Minister and we will begin disbursement.”

