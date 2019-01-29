GNECC Backs GES Call to Ban Corporal Punishment

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has joined calls by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to end corporal punishment in schools.

The ban is in accordance with section 13 [1] of the Children’s Act, 1998 [Act 560] which states, ‘No person shall subject a child to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment including any cultural practice which dehumanises or is injurious to the physical and mental well-being of a child’.

In a statement issued by the Executive Chairman of the Coalition Kofi Asare, the GES must sanction any teacher who flouts this directive.

According to the statement, the abuse of canning constitutes an inhuman act which affects the physical and mental wellbeing of children.

It added that this is firmly established by studies that have confirmed that the existence of corporal punishment in schools creates a sense of naivety and fear in students, leading to lack of interest in learning.

It also affects school attendance by pupils and students, the statement noted.

The Coalition urge teachers to use the GES approved tool box for instilling discipline in school to make the school environment enjoyable and not fearsome to students.

