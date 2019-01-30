Lady Who Bit Off Hairdresser’s Lip Yet to Face Prosecution

Clara Atemperi, a Takoradi-based health worker, who bit-off the lower lip of a 25-year old hairdresser, Beatrice Agyapong for accepting a ride in her boyfriend’s car, is yet to face prosecution.

Although the incident was reported at the Kwesimintsim Police Station on the 18th of January 2019 that Beatrice Agyapong had her lower lip chewed off in an attack by Clara Atimperi, the police only arrested the suspect three-days later, and released her on police enquiry bail to be reporting daily.

The 25-year old immediately had to undergo a plastic surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Western Regional Police PRO, DSP Olivia Adiku, told Citi News they had to wait for Beatrice to recover before prosecution.

DSP Adiku explained that “when the lady being the victim was talked to last week, she said that they have done the surgery and she would be discharged on Monday; so I am sure definitely by tomorrow, officers will get in touch with them and then we will move the case ahead”.

How it happened

Beatrice Agyapong said she got a lift one Friday Morning on her way to Kwesimintsim to buy food because she knew the driver of the car.

“I was recently treated of ulcer and was advised by doctors to adopt the habit of eating early to avoid complications. So on Friday 18th January 2019 at about 8:00 am, I decided to go to Kwesimintsim to buy food. Just as I stepped out of the house, I saw a private car known to me passing, so I signaled it to a stop asked for a lift to Kwesimintsim so I could find some food to buy.”

She was however attacked by Clara Atimperi who's the driver's girlfriend, as she was getting ready to eat after walking back to the Saloon at the Airport Ridge. In their exchanges, Clara bit-off the lower lip of Beatrice after hitting her on the head with an object.

“She held my neck and pushed me, and then hit me with an object in the head, before she grabbed my lip and started chewing it as I struggled to defend myself but to no avail; suddenly I saw my blood splashing on the floor that was the last thing I remember at the salon.

The Nursing officer-In-charge of the Female Ward at the Kwesimintsim Hospital, Clementia Adda, narrating the state in which she was brought, said, “She was brought in around 9:00am on Friday morning, with the whole mouth covered in blood, so we called the Dentist. We realized that they didn't come with the lower lip, so we asked that they bring it; but it was dead when they brought it. The dentist then took her to the Dentist Unit for dressing. She was in great pain when she was brought and they told us that she had a quarrel with a lady whose boyfriend gave Beatrice a lift”.

Dr. Portia Frimpong, the Medical Officer for the Kwesimintsim Hospital, who gave the victim and her family a letter to seek further treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, said that was necessary since her case was beyond them.

She told Citi News that, “upon examination, we realized she had lost more than half of her lower lip. We tried to fix the lost tissue back but to no avail, because the tissue was dead when it was brought in so we had to discard it. For now, we have spoken with the family about the need to seek plastic surgery intervention, so we have given them a letter to go to Korle-Bu as quickly as they can”.

Beatrice Agyapong, who was in pain and struggled to speak from her bed at the Kwesimintsim Hospital, told Citi News that “the case is in the hands of the police. An inspector came here on Saturday and I wrote my statement and I think they are doing something about it”.

---citinewsroom