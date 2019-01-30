Tullow Ghana Attends WAIPEC 2019 in Lagos [Photos]
By Modern Ghana
This year’s West Africa International Petroleum and Exhibition Conference (WAIPEC) in Lagos, Nigeria brought together industry players to deliberate on best practices, explore new technologies and develop commercial opportunities for business and international investment.
Tullow Ghana was the only international company from Ghana at the event.
Tullow Ghana Attends WAIPEC 2019 in Lagos [Photos]
This year’s West Africa International Petroleum and Exhibition Conference (WAIPEC) in Lagos, Nigeria brought together industry players to deliberate on best practices, explore new technologies and develop commercial opportunities for business and international investment.
Tullow Ghana was the only international company from Ghana at the event.
Here are some pictures from the event:
---JoyBusiness