Tijaniyya Muslim Welcomes And Congratulates New Dagbon Overlord

His Eminence Sheikh Khalifa Ahmad Abul Faidi Abdulai Maikano Jallo RTA, the President and Supreme leader of Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana, on behalf of the household of Sheikh Abdulai Ahmad Maikano Jallo RTA and the Council wishes to express his heartfelt congratulations to Yaa Na Abubakari Mahama II on his enskinment as the new overlord of Dagbon.

The Supreme leader is calling on Dagbon to understand that, whatever patience is unable to resolve anger will not do any better. Therefore they should let bygones be bygones for their own honor. The Qur'an says, "Allah does not increase the person who forgives except in honor. ''

Sheikh Khalifa advised the people of Dagbon to see the new Chief as the reincarnation of Sayidinaa Abubakar RTA who reorganized, united, championed and calmed down the nerves of the Muslim Ummah after the demise of the Prophet Muhammad S.A.W took a toll upon them.

Quran 3:103 states " And hold fast, all together, by the rope which Allah (stretches out for you), and be not divided among yourselves; and remember with gratitude Allah's favour on you; for ye were enemies and He joined your hearts in love, so that by His Grace, ye became brethren; and ye were on the brink of the pit of Fire, and He saved you from it. Thus doth Allah make His Signs clear to you: That ye may be guided."

He called on the Dabgon people to hold firm onto the rope that Allah has given them in the person of Yaa Na Abubakari Mahama II

The people of Dagbon should learn the virtue of unity and brotherhood for the sake of Allah and should always remain united even in disagreements.

They should not let the petty differences lead to breaking ties or being at war with one another for it is this disunity and hatred that has kept them in the dark for long.

He is also calling on the Chiefs to come together as one in order to unite the hearts of the people for a strong Dagbon with one aim and one destiny.

That love, affection, and unity is a special favor of Allah. Quran 3:105 "Be not like those who are divided amongst themselves and fall into disputations after receiving Clear Signs: For them is a dreadful penalty"

The Supreme Leader is also extending his gratitude to President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo and the three eminent Chiefs headed by Otumfuor Nana Osei Tutu II for a wonderful and commendable work. The Prophet Muhammad S.A.W, love of one's country is a part of faith. They have demonstrated that if we come together as one with a common destiny we will be able solve the problems in our country amicably no matter how enormous they seem.