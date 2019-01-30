Family Suspects Deliberate Attempts to Jail Afoko

Gregory Afoko

The family of Gregory Afoko has expressed “disappointment and outrage at last minute filing of a Nolle Prosequai by the state Attorney in the matter involving their son.”

A statement issued to the press Tuesday they stated “The hasty manner in which the “nolle prosequi” was filed and the accused dragged out of the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons last night only in his shorts and thrown into BNI cells thereafter without affording him the opportunity of even anybody including his lawyers deepened our suspicion that some unseen hands are bent on finding him guilty at all cost.”

It would be recalled that the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama, was attacked in front of his home in Bolgatanga with acid leading to his death in May 2015.

According to government sources, investigations disclosed that his death was caused by two persons -Mr. Gregory Afoko and Mr. Asabke Alangdi.

Mr. Alangde, however, fled the Ghanaian jurisdiction days after the murder and has been on the run since. Ghana’s security agencies have been on a manhunt for him since then.

On Monday, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, disclosed that Security agencies working in collaboration with Interpol have arrested the second suspect in Ivory Coast after over a year of surveillance and search during which period he moved camps from Burkina Faso to Ivory Coast,”

But the family of Mr. Akoko says they are of the “belief that there is a sinister motive to have Gregory suffer for a crime he has not committed.”

The family has therefore resolved to offer Mr. Afoko “maximum support until he gets the true justice every Ghanaian deserves.”

Read the full statement here:

29/1/19

The family of Mr. Gregory Afoko feels disappointed, disheartened and outraged by the last minute filing of a Nolle Prosequai by the Attorney-General in the matter involving their son and brother.

The family is again very shocked at the reason given by the Government through the Minister of Information for the discontinuation and re-start of the case involving Gregory that was almost complete.

The Family is of the view that having unjustifiably served almost four (4) years in detention, the trial of our son was set to end next month after Gregory had maintained his innocence in the matter right from day one.

We were very optimistic, after following the trial closely, that Gregory was going to be acquitted and discharged to enjoy his freedom barring any last-minute behind-the-scene pulling of strings to skew judgment against our son.

Our worst fears were confirmed yesterday when we heard that the Attorney-General's Office had filed a Nolle Prosequai discontinuing the case and hoping to start afresh following the alleged arrest of a suspect, one Asabke Alangde.

The family wants to know if the Gregory trial could not have proceeded to its logical conclusion whilst that of another suspect is started? If the Prosecution knew that it would need another suspect in the matter to be able to prosecute successfully, why put Gregory through the pain of going through the whole trial process only to turn around and say that you want to prosecute the two together?

The prosecution called 14 witnesses and closed its case. Gregory after testifying called only one witness and closed his case. What was left was judgment!

The hasty manner in which the “nolle prosequi” was filed and the accused dragged out of the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons last night only in his shorts and thrown into BNI cells thereafter without affording him the opportunity of even anybody including his lawyers deepened our suspicion that some unseen hands are bent on finding him guilty at all cost.

This is a travesty of justice for our son and brother who aside from suffering for the past 4 years, will have to go through further trauma just because some people in authority have already convicted him even before the courts give their verdict.

Based on the statement released by the Minister of Information it is evident that the state felt the trial was not going in its favour and therefore adopted the latest legal gymnastics to frustrate the process and punish Gregory for an offense he did not commit.

The above informs our belief that there is a sinister motive to have Gregory suffer for a crime he has not committed. On our part, we will stand by our relative and offer him maximum support until he gets the true justice every Ghanaian deserves.

Thank you.

Robert Atong Asekabta Esq.

Spokesperson - Ayieta Family

O244105355

---Myjoyonline