Family Is Everything

The Author

In ancient times, the extended family was an important factor in providing support, guidance and discipline in a family. Unfortunately, this bond is disintegrating with time. These days, members seem not worried and neglect the less privileged among them.

A common scenario is where a deprived member is left to endure the hard conditions of life till they meet their end. A funeral is organized to pay homage, disburse monies and mourn. Of what benefits are these? Empathies to the dead?

Also, an orphaned child becomes a burden and none willing to take responsibilities. They are either abandoned or mistreated. In some cases, the children are robbed off their inheritance if there are any. Such behaviors of the extended family has affected our communities. The less privileged or the orphaned child might be exposed to all sorts of troubles and misdeeds in the quest to survive. They sometimes become a nuisance in the process.

I realized these harsh behaviors trace down to some conflicts and resentments the members might have had in the past. It is sad how greed and lack of compassion has made us lose our value as humans.

Family means togetherness, an unbreakable bond. The love and support of a family should be unconditional and aid one another when the need arises. This would as well fulfill our purposes as humans and make the community a better place.

Benjamin Kwakye stated it succinctly in his book The Clothes of Nakedness. He hinted that “The family might sometimes seem to imprison them (people) , but without it many of them would probably be homeless.”

Zainab Ahmed Himou.

The Writer is a Youth-Activist.