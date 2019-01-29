"Fake News"? What Fake News? What Bloody Cheek!

Trouble about your average Ghanaian politician, given a high-level position by a serving president, is that some of them eventually become so power-drunk that they succeed in deluding themselves into thinking that somehow they are invincible - veritable masters of the universe. Hon. Patrick Omane Boamah and Stan Dogbe come easily to mind from the years of high-level-impunity that characterised most of the Mahama era.

It never once occurred to either of those geniuses that the judgement of history can neither be purchased by media manipulation, nor secured by clever strategising, in collaborative-scheming with their big-ego media co-conspirators. Sadly, in the end, they both lost all credibility with most discerning minds in Ghana. President Akufo-Addo's regime's Hon. Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah's 'smoothness' reminds one so much of the aforementioned Mahama-era National Democratic Congress (NDC) regime Goebbels-like spokespersons.

Alas, what such present-day regime-geniuses forget, is that unlike the indecisive Mahama, President Akufo-Addo is a very serious-minded leader, who will never put personal loyalty (to those appointees who can't deliver world-class performance in office after being appointed by him), above the well-being of Mother Ghana, and the all-important government business of the promotion of the welfare of the ordinary people of our country.

In any case, in the fullness of time, we will all get to know which ''fake-news'' high-level appointee gets turfed out of office - by a serious -minded and very determined president keen to leave a lasting legacy: by transforming our homeland Ghana into a prosperous society, which achieves the most of the seventeen United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), in the continent of Africa. When that happens, perhaps the Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah's will finally come to understand why President Akufo-Addo did not consult geniuses like them when appointing Hon. Martin Amidu as our nation's first Special Prosecutor. Hmmm, Oman Ghana - eyeasem o: asem kesie ebeba debi ankasa. ''Fake news"? What fake news? What bloody cheek!