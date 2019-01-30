Kidnapped Kids: Father Accepts Ghc50, 000 to Settle Case Out of Court

A father of two children who were allegedly kidnapped by two employees of ASA Savings and Loans Company in Cape Coast, has agreed to settle the case out of court.

The staff of the Savings and Loans company allegedly kidnapped the children, between ages 5 and 7, because their mother defaulted payment by a mere GHC 50.00 to clear an outstanding debt of GHC 700.00

Briefing the media in Accra, the Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, said the defendant has compensated the family with an amount of GHC 50,000.

“During the negotiation process, we came to some settlement so in this case, both parties accepted to settle the matter out of court for which our client also agreed to it.”

“At a point, we still wanted to pursue the court aspect; but our client won so we settled the matter out of court. Both parties engaged our lawyers to do the negotiation for which the Savings and Loans company agreed to compensate the family with GHC 50,000 for the family, especially to the children.”

This development comes in the wake of the recent kidnapping of some three girls in Takoradi.

The case of three young girls who were kidnapped in 2018 between August and December, is yet to be resolved, with the Ghana Police Service seeking the assistance of the US and UK to help with investigations.

The only suspect arrested, Samuel Udoetuk Wills, a Nigerian, broke jail and escaped, and was later rearrested at Nkroful near Takoradi.

He is currently facing trial for escaping cells, but has refused to give police any significant leads for the arrest of his accomplices.

The Police are currently under public pressure to aggressively pursue the case as there have been other reports of kidnapping in the country.

---citinewsroom