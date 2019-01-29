Why Do You Treat Me Like This? – Gregory Afoko Asks Police

First accused person in the Adams Mahama trial, Gregory Afoko, has expressed outrage at the decision by the Attorney General to file a nolle prosequi at the High Court, only to restart the process with an additional suspect.

Gregory Afoko angrily spoke out after a hearing at a district court in Accra, where he was re-arraigned alongside the second suspect Asabke Alangdi, who was arrested in Ivory after hiding for nearly a year.

“Why do you treat me like this. You brought 14 witnesses and they were all withdrawn; and you are still polishing those lies. I’ve done nothing wrong. Why do you treat me like this? Police be honest, stop the lies. I’ve not committed any crime. That man [Adams Mahama] is my sister’s son. Why are you twisting the story?” he complained after the court case.

“Am I killing Adams to take his trousers or his shirt? You people are twisting the stories.”

According to Afoko, he is innocent of the charges leveled against him, and further questioned the rationale behind the nolle prosequi.

He said he will never kill anyone, left alone his brother in reference to Adams Mahama.

Gregory Afoko and Asabke Alangdi have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The two accused persons have been remanded to the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), and are expected to return to court on February 12, 2019.

The case against Gregory Afoko, which was almost over, was stopped and a new one started following the arrest of the second suspect.

Second suspect nabbed, trial to be restarted

Ghana's security agencies working in collaboration with Interpol, arrested the second suspect in Ivory Coast after hunting him for about a year.

Mr. Adams Mahama was allegedly attacked in front of his home in Bolgatanga with acid leading to his death in May 2015.

At a press briefing in Accra on Monday, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the fugitive, Asabke Alangdi, was arrested in Ivory Coast after over a year of surveillance and search during which period he moved camps from Burkina Faso to Ivory Coast.

Mr. Asabke was the second person believed to have conspired with the first suspect Gregory Afoko in the murder of the deceased.

Investigations revealed that his death was caused by the two persons, Afoko and Alangde.

Mr. Alangde, however fled the Ghanaian jurisdiction in the days after the murder, and has been on the run since. Ghana's security agencies had been on a manhunt for him since then.

Mr. Afoko was however apprehended by Police and has been put on trial since. The case is being tried by Justice L Mensah sitting as an additional High Court Judge, and has been adjourned to February 2019 for lawyers to address the Jury.

The Minister said while this trial has been ongoing, consistent efforts were underway to apprehend the fugitive, Alangde.

“He was arrested on Friday 25th January 2019 with the assistance of Interpol” he added.

Source: Citinewsroom.com | Ghana