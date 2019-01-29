Ban Use Of Motorbikes At Night—Ken Agyapong

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin-Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has called for a ban on the use of motorbikes at night.

According to him, such a move would not only prevent needless accidents and deaths involving motor riders but would also prevent most criminal activities in Ghana, especially in the capital, Accra.

Speaking on ‘The Dialogue’, a live TV programme on Net2, Mr. Agyapong insisted that criminals were taking advantage of motor riders to commit several heinous crimes, citing the murder of Investigative Journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale of Tiger Eye PI as one of such acts that could have been avoided.

The Assin-Central MP emphasized the need for national discussion on how to ban those motor riders from operating after 6 or 7pm to ensure safety and sanity in the country. He plans to open discussion on the matter on the floor of Parliament soon.

Mr. Agyapong fired at the Police high command and other security operatives for not being proactive in ensuring the safety and protection of Ghanaian citizens.

He said that the police were fully aware of the numerous crimes including killings and robberies being perpetrated through the use of motorbikes at night, yet they seemed to bother not.

Aside from the recent shooting and killing of Ahmed Suale by the yet to be identified motor riders at Madina at night, there have been several other instances where criminals have robbed or killed innocent citizens including police officers at night with motorbikes.

The use of motorcycles has become the most patronized means of transport for many city dwellers in Ghana due to heavy vehicular traffics on the roads. Popularly known as ‘okada’ the riders are able to meander in between vehicles to get their customers to their destinations on time. However, criminals have taken advantage of the ‘okada’ business to advance their operations in most parts of Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi for killing, robbing and kidnapping.

Describing Ghana as a failed nation in terms of exposing wrongdoings, Mr. Agyapong said that it was only in Ghana where criminals specifically citing Anas Aremeyaw Anas of Tiger Eye PI, are celebrated and regarded as heroes.

He also condemned the bad attitude of Ghanaians who always tried to protect or shield criminals and other wrongdoers from being punished by the law.

Mr. Agyapong also questioned why the residents of Madina and wives and family of Ahmed Suale whom he suspected knew about the killers of Ahmed had since kept quiet and allowing the murderers to escape justice or flee the country.

“I have been reliably informed that 4 days before Ahmed’s death he was arguing seriously with someone on the phone at home and his wife was there, but she is quiet about it”.

Meanwhile, the Assin-Central MP has been accused by the public in the murder of Ahmed Hussien-Suale following his negative utterances and exposure of photos of the undercover Journalist on TV.

But Mr Agyapong has since denied any involvement in the murder of the journalist and has placed a GHC 100,000 bounty on the head of the suspects. “I will not gain anything from killing Ahmed. God knows my heart and my hands are clean but I am worried about why those people in Madina who saw the killers between 3pm and 10pm are quiet”.

The undercover journalist was gruesomely murdered in his car by unknown killers on a motorbike a few minutes after leaving his family home in Madina on January 16, 2019.