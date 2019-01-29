Opinion: Warning…Big Explosion, SHS, NABCO, Graduates, Some Few Years To Come

The Chief Executive Officer of Think Twice Foundation Ghana, popularly known in the country as Dr. Think Twice, a leading campaigner against societal pressures and a consultant, is calling on government and other stakeholders, including all political parties, as a matter of urgency, to immediately come up with measures that will drastically reduce huge unemployment pressures to avoid the consequence of a ticking tie bomb in the coming years.

This is a wake-up call to all Ghanaians especially those in authority above to take a critical look at solving unemployment problems, that might cause an explosion in the next coming years. This warning emanates from the fact that, senior high school intake has increased, due to the "double track system" introduced. These young ones will very soon find themselves introduced to society after completion. With our limited tertiary intake, not all will be absorbed into tertiary institutions. NABCO, which has been introduced, couldn't absorb all the unemployed youth and sadly not offering permanent job placements. In the next three years, some will be back on the street, as unemployed.

The influx of SHS, University graduates and already existing unemployed youth in the country with few existing jobs opportunities will experience huge pressures and this could lead to a bigger explosion in the country in the coming years.

Current states of attacks, ritual killings, spousal brawls, murders and kidnappings which started gradually years back, are gradually gaining grounds. When negative pressures introduce its ugliest head into society, it affects everything, because the human brains are highly affected and consequently with its negative rippling effect impacting society.

All attempts to meet the previous and current government, through the Department of Gender, Children and Social Protection have failed. What the country needs is an intensification of a campaign, education, and others on NEGATIVE SOCIETAL PRESSURES, to reduce these unwarranted situations yet to come.

