Enough Of The Monumental Incompetence, Kwabre East MP Must Serve The Interest Of The Constituents!

I, like many constituents, have worryingly endured the mediocre leadership by subsequent NPP MPs in the Kwabre East constituency ever since it was carved out of the Kwabre constituency. However, we are currently experiencing the worst form of mediocre leadership by our super incompetent MP, Hon. Francisca Oteng. She is for all intents and purposes, clueless about the plight of her constituents.

It is trite knowledge that as a debutant MP, Hon. Francisca Oteng has failed woefully to contribute anything meaningful to the parliamentary process in the august house. We are however at a loss at the gross incompetence she keeps displaying in the constituency after she had her way with her choice as Municipal chief executive. The MP and MCE have together, conspired to deprive the good people of Kwabre East of any meaningful developmental projects or programmes.

Kwabre East is noted for the worst roads in the entire Ashanti region and after attempts to hoodwink constituents with a grader that will only be released to known NPP assembly members, we are currently engulfed in the dirt as the assembly has failed to collect refuse from the dump sites for months. Kwabre East is currently the hub of bad sanitation and this does not bother our clueless MP and her incompetent MCE.

The sanitation ministry understandably is a white elephant and so we expect nothing from that ministry. However, constituents queued up to vote and give Hon. Francisca the highest votes in the country and so she must live up to expectation. So far, her performance does not merit even one-hundredth of the votes cast in her favour. We, therefore, demand that the MP rises to the occasion this time as her open display of gross cluelessness and monumental incompetence is only bettered by the economic hardship in the country.

Kwabre East, a constituency that gave the NPP its highest votes, must NOT be at the receiving end of a super incompetent governance agenda as exhibited by a gang of two cluelessly incompetent leaders (the MP and Municipal Chief Executive). Getting the MCE to do anything is clearly a lost cause as exhibited by the show of NO CONFIDENCE in him by NPP polling station executives and so the MP must, therefore, provide us at least a modicum of competence to justify the confidence the electorates placed in her by giving her more votes than then-candidate Akuffo Addo.

The health of the citizens of Kwabre East is at risk coupled with the woes of economic situations which continuously keep worsening. It is my hope that something is done about this sooner than later because it is getting increasingly unbearable. We also have the duty to make a bold statement at the polls when the opportunity is presented to us in 2020. We must shift the paradigm and tell the NPP and its MPs that we are sick and tired of the MONUMENTAL INCOMPETENCE. Let us together, rightly vote for an NDC MP to bring the needed competent leadership to Kwabre East constituency.

Signed

Sawadogo Mahmoud

(Deputy Secretary, NDC Kwabre East Constituency)