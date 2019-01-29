Police Officer, 3 others In Court For Forcing Students To Eat Raw Chicken

Four persons(4) including a community police have been arraigned before a court in the Ashanti region for forcing some students of Akumadan Senior High to eat raw fowl they stole.

According to the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, Godwin Ahianyo, the four were picked up after a journalist in the region sent the footage of the incident to the police.

“We instructed the Akumadan District Commander to follow up on the issue and four of them have been arrested and put before court,” ASP Ahianyo told the AM Show on the Joy News Channel on MultiTV Tuesday.

He added that the court has since remanded the accused persons to police custody for them to re-appear on February 4, 2019.

They have been charged with assault and offensive conduct.

Other accomplices are however on the run. According to the students their tormentors were about ten in number.

We were hungry

ASP Ahianyo narrated to host Mamavi Owusu Aboagye that the students admitted to stealing the fowl with the alibi that they were hungry and had strayed off campus to get something to eat.

According to some social media reports, the students had hoped to quench their hunger with the fowl but before they had the chance to season their booty, they were apprehended and forced to eat the bird raw.

Police deserve recommendation

Private legal practitioner, Abraham Amaliba, who was on the show noted that the police deserve recommendation for apprehending the accused persons and putting them before the court.

He added that the community police and the other men who punished the boys lacked the competence to do so and hence had committed a wrong.

“…and two wrongs do not make a right,” he noted.

The police say they are on the heels of the other accomplices hope to arrest them soon.

