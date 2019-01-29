A Call For Menstruation, Bra And Underpants Allowances As A Response To Natural Justice And Respect To Woman Right

It is with so very much concern that I write to appreciate 'womanity' and appeal for justice to be served the female race. Every man takes pride in his daughter becoming a fertile woman just as is the desire of every woman. However, since men are generally not outspoken they keep the joyful news of their daughters experiencing menarche to themselves. Some even pretend they don't know about it. Also I have never heard of a man who searches or searched for a “mensesless” woman to marry. Though child marriages exist, the men involved do not marry them until they experience their first flow. It thus can be concluded that all men or almost all men desire menses women. Men love menses (say after me) MEN LOVE MENSES. Of course they wouldn't like the mess that comes with. We menses people (women) don't also like the mess that come with it. But what for do? It's a necessary evil.

Men hate the mess cos of the physicality. However, our hatred goes beyond physicality to emotionalism and finances. The latter is the crux of the matter. When a man is 'broke' or suffering from 'pocketiasis', he still can protect his image and integrity by just taking a raw bath and combing his beard, moustache and armpit hair with even a broken comb, unwanted fork or broken broomsticks. A creative financially handicapped man even looks fashionable with outgrown beard which money furnished men imitate these days.

Pathetically however, when a woman suffers 'pocketiasis', her integrity is bound to fly in the air. She involuntarily advertises her state in the form of going braless, pantless and even padless or at best wears inappropriate sizes, wretched ones or rags which at the end of the day throw her hard earned pride to public ridicule and harassment from irresponsible and perverse boys and men.

If all women could voice out the reasons they complain a lot and get too anxious when they're getting penniless, you would find a common denominator in there: money for too personal things like pad, pant, under nicker, and bra. If all girls could voice out why they keep boys or men against their wishes or why they dodge school on some days of the month, same denominator would rear its ugly head.

Based on the above, I want to make an earnest appeal to the government of Ghana to add PTARAAN ( Personal Things Allowance As A Result of Nature) to the salary of women and give MA (Menstration Allowance) to all girls and unemployed women to cater for these naturally imposed needs.

Woman haters may try to use breast cancer to take bra off the list, but I want to register emphatically that there is time for everything, a time to stake the fruits and a time to let them swing about. Again, they may say men equally wear boxers, but if they're honest, they would admit they wear just one for days but we wear double (pant and nicker) to and change often cos nature demands so.

I understand some people take belt-hook and shirt buttons allowances which are a matter of luxury. You buy a belt or shirt but we do not buy menses, breasts or buttocks.

Mr. President, Gender Minister, Hon. Members of Parliament, Concerned Men, Ladies and Gentlemen, I hope my humble appeal for PATRAAN and MA would meet your consideration and kind approval.

THANK YOU.

Dedicated to all women

Faustina Tantie

0207862185/ 0554878434

[email protected]