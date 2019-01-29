Introduce Love As A Core Subject From Basic School To Second Cycle To Sustain Families And Promote National Dev't

I don't remember where I saw the clause 'love is the universal cure' but some how I have been caught time upon time thinking of why love for so long a time is not taught in schools. Or is it also a proverbial elephant that nobody teaches the child since the Dagaaba have a proverb that ' ang wulo bibile woo?': literally,who teaches the child to identify an elephant?

Love indeed is the universal cure, the underated panacea, to all our woes on this continent, especially Ghana, our motherland. However, it is least thought of and perhaps never has been considered as a magic cure for all our family, community and national heartaches and headaches. The greatest thing about it is that it is so easily practical unlike some of the traditional subjects and topics we learn in schools.

Attempts are made in homes to teach children to love but this has become ineffective because children spend most of their days in schools. Besides parents are so busy with their careers they hardly find time to inculcate such values in their children.

Churches, some, have been earnestly preaching to us to love. We are told that it is the summary of all the commandments in the Bible. However we go to church only once a week and renew our Christianity every Sunday or Saturday or Friday. Besides, it seems it hardly penetrates our hearts of stone or seem impractical since majority us do not bear fruits in that regard.

School has attempted to teach love especially through Social Studies topics on values, citizenship and responsibilities etc but this is not enough simply because we do not see the fruits in majority of the population.

All the attempts to teach love however usually centre on one aspect, agape love. Man is a biological being in addition to being social and spiritual. Hence the biological aspect of love, that which deals with the bottommost part of the heart needs to be taught, especially in schools.

It is the norm of the African child to learn through the hard way but honestly those who can relate know that learning through the hard way leaves much to be desired. The had- I -knowns in this method form the chorus of many of its graduates.

Homes are broken because couples do not know how to love. They once saw each other, their hearts beat fast, and possessed by the witchcraft of infatuation, they thought they fell in love and married. Some impatiently cohabit and reproduce. Infatuation is like urine; when it enters you it quickly wants to come out. When it comes out you even forget you have a bladder. Hence the end product of relationships born out of infatuation is broken homes. The consequences are obvious. Introduce love in schools and teach the growing ones the stages involved in falling in love and the necessary precautions.

Admiringly, some people genuinely love each other but because they are ignorant of what it takes to to love, their love do not stand the test of time. 1Corin 13 clearly spells out what it takes to love; patience,selflessness, forgiving heart, empathy, celebration of the other, etc. Other religions also teach these ingredients of love, I suppose. However, due to the fast track premarital counselling sessions as a result of unavoidable business ( workload) on both would be couples and clergy/ counsellors, these core features are not usually deeply sounded to and absorbed by couples before the ' I do sessions'. The result is constant fights because we constantly live in a market and each partner wants the right and equal reward for his/her contribution in the life of the other. Nothing is done for the other for free. Divorces were less or non- existing because would be couples were adequately counselled in churches and homes and taught the realities of love before marriage. Therefore teach the features/realities of love in classrooms to sustain families for the greater benefit of our country.

Teach children also what it means to love one's country to avoid corruption and selfish leadership. If love were a subject/topic, well taught and practiced, some of our heartless leaders would have been a bit soft. For instance, if growing up, children are taught that sharing is caring and caring is loving and asked to share their ideas and items with others, they would not want to spread their iron wings over everything while others are suffering. This is buttressed by the Biblical saying 'teach the child the way he should go and when he grows he will not depart from it.'

People suffer BH ( broken heart/ relationship based disappointment) and commit suicide. We lose our human resources as a result. They could go for counselling but it's possible they do not know such things exist. They may know too but how to locate and access a trusted counsellor may be the problem. Teach love in classrooms and let children know the options they have when the undesirable knocks on the door. Teach them post relationship survival/ coping mechanisms and save our human resources. We lost a promising pretty young Ghanaian brain at KNUST possibly cos of lack of sufficient knowledge about post relationship life. Teach them BH is real but death is not the solution. THERE'S NO SOLUTION IN THE GRAVE!!

It may be difficult to start. Nevertheless, difficulty is not synonymous to impossibility. We can start by getting a cohort of psychologists to spearhead the course content. As for teachers, it wouldn't be a problem since dynamism is the apparent modifier of a teacher, especially Ghanaian teachers whose rewards are in heaven. We can give some orientation to the first batch of teachers and later train special teachers for the course.

Love is the universal cure. Teach love in schools where children spend a greater percentage of their lives and time. Teach love in classrooms to sustain families for national development. Teach love to groom patriotic and selfless leaders.

By: Faustina Tantie

0207862185/ 0554878434

[email protected]