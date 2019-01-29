A Definition Of The Teacher

She looked at the time again. It was 19 minutes to 5am. She coiled back, pulled the blanket over herself from head to toe and murmured ''19 minutes are enough to sleep and even dream. She closed her eyes tightly and prayed silently: '' oh God, make me die for 19 minutes and resurrect at 5am. You know I need it. Right? I have four classes today starting at 7am and need this strength to carry me through. Her eyes tightened up and she began the dream.

In the dream she was late for class and saw herself rushing to meet her target for the day. In her haste she felt by intuition that it wasn't helpful to just focus on exhausting the topic for the day when the students hardly got it. She calmed down but knew she would have to make it up to them later. But when?

As she adjusted her teaching, the cold harmattan wind cruised and glided on her exposed toes and she woke up. ''Thank God it is a dream!'' She hurried up, looked at the time, it was 6:07. She panicked and while rushing for a bucket to prepare her bathing water, she cautioned herself : '' some dreams do come true but this one mustn't.''

The water was not as hot as she always wanted it. She believes in the saying that ''if it must be done, it must be done properly'' but today she knew she must bath warm water but she knew too that it wouldn't be properly hot. She took a quick bath, straightened her dress a little, and rushed out at 6:49 to compete with time on her motorbike.

As she sped on, she felt the harmattan wind posing her the same question over and over. For her inability to answer, she kept receiving the inescapable slaps of the cold harmattan wind on her cheeks, her ears and her forehead. After several unmerciful slaps, her medulla opened and she conceived the question : '' who is a teacher?'' She attempted the dictionary definition : a teacher is someone that instructs others or imparts knowledge especially in a classroom. She smiled after the definition and expected an applause. Instead, she got the same magnitude of slaps. She thought again and again. As she began to answer rightly, she felt the slaps of the wind reducing gradually until she finished giving a satisfactory response.

A teacher refers to a big student. She stays up at night with books. She goes beyond studying as done by small students to writing notes, setting questions, preparing answers marking, filling assessment forms etc.

A teacher refers to a big student. She keeps learning and answering questions from hundreds of people. Though she is seen as one who sets questions for hundreds of people, she answers more questions in her life than she sets. Ironically, the questions she asks are usually on one subject area but what she is asked are on heaven and earth, spiritual and physical, known and known...questions about everything and anything.

The teacher is a big student. She is forever answerable to authorities. The small student in most cases answers to only school authorities but as a big student, the teacher answers to the school, district, regional, national and world authorities. Her promotion may not even be objective and her failure may not be questioned like that of a small student.

The teacher is a big student. Nobody teaches her again. She learns on her own and teaches what she learns. As a small student she learnt to teach. As a big student, she teaches to learn. Is the teacher not a big student?

The teacher is a big student. She rises as early as a student and sometimes earlier if on duty and even sleeps after small students sleep. By this role, she doubles as a watchman.

The teacher is a parent. She puts aside her own problems in order to solve her students' challenges. She hides her pain and strives to see another smile, her students. She starves her intestines just in order to feed the mind of another. She sacrifices her comfort of sleep for the sake of another, the student.

The teacher is a doctor. She examines her students to diagnose their problems. She empties the pus of book ignorance in the heads of students and fills them with knowledge. She does not discriminate among students with diverse ailments. She holds the epileptic and teaches others to embrace them. She learns first aid to attend to students before the medical doctor does. She is that doctor who works without gloves, disinfectants etc.

The teacher is an actress. She plays diverse roles to satisfy the audience. She sometimes must be a child, a fool, a disciplinarian, etc. She may be liked or hated cos of the diverse roles she plays.

A teacher is a tree. She provides shade while receiving heat. The only reward is when someone decides to keep its under clean. Like a tree she may not even eat her own fruits. Eat them and you're sent to the court.

A teacher is a generous giver who receives little. She is a faithful lover who is not appreciated, whose love is unrequited.

She is a lover who may receive hatred as payment. She is the one whose respect for even the young may not be reciprocated.

.............................................................................

The teacher is more than you can ever imagine. She is more than that 'noise' maker in a classroom.

A teacher is the one that money cannot pay!

She is simply the one whose services money cannot pay, whose love, respect...we cannot return enough. You may increase her salary but remember to also increase your love, respect and appreciation for her though even these cannot ever be enough!

CAN WE EVER DEFINE THE TEACHER?

